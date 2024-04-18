Lucintel Forecasts the Global Dewatering Equipment Market to Reach $5.0 billion by 2030

CITY, Country, 2024-Apr-18 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global dewatering equipment market looks promising with opportunities in the industrial and municipal markets. The global dewatering equipment market is expected to reach an estimated $5.0 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 4.2% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are increasing demand for dewatering equipment in the construction industry, rising fous on wastewater treatment and stringent environmental regulations, as well as, growing infrastructure development projects globally.

A more than 150 — page report is developed to understand Trends, opportunity and forecast in global dewatering equipment market to 2030 by technology (centrifuge, belt press, filter press, vacuum filters, drying bed, sludge lagoon, and others), application (industrial, municipal, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

In this market, centrifuge, belt press, filter press, vacuum filter, drying bed, and sludge lagoon are the major segments of global dewatering equipment market by technology. Lucintel forecasts that centrifuge will remain the largest segment over the forecast period due to providing significant dewatering of oil sludge as well as dewatering of municipal wastewater treatment sludge.

Within this market, municipal is expected to witness the higher growth due to the scarcity of land for waste disposal in metropolitan areas, there is a significant demand for the construction of wastewater treatment facilities.

Download sample by clicking on dewatering equipment market

Europe will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to increasing sludge output as a result of expanding urbanization and population, as well as severe sludge treatment rules enacted by the european union.

Alfa Laval, Andritz, Veolia Environnement, HUBER, Gruppo Pieralisi, Hitachi Zosen, Evoqua Water Technologies, SUEZ, GEA, and Mitsubishi Kakoki Kaisha are the major suppliers in the dewatering equipment market.

This unique research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1–972–636–5056 or write us at helpdesk@lucintel.com

