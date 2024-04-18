Lucintel Forecasts the Global Geotextile Market to Reach 4.13 by 2030.

CITY, Country, 2024-Apr-18 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global geotextile market looks promising with opportunities in the erosion control, reinforcement, drainage system, lining system, asphalt overlays, separation & stabilization, and silt fences markets. The global geotextile market is expected to reach an estimated $4.1 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 6.5% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are growing civil engineering activity as a result of developing nations’ quick industrialization and urbanization, rising environmental awareness of soil erosion, as well as, growth in the need for geotextiles in the construction of roads worldwide.

A more than 150 — page report is developed to understand Trends, opportunity and forecast in geotextile market to 2030 by material (natural and synthetic), product (woven, non-woven, and knitted), application (erosion control, reinforcement, drainage system, lining system, asphalt overlays, separation & stabilization, silt fences, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

In this market, natural and synthetic are the major segments of geotextile market by material. Lucintel forecasts that synthetic will remain the larger segment over the forecast period because the geotextiles made from polypropylene and polyester have high water flow rates and are mostly used for soil fines filtering, perforated pipe wrapping, and erosion prevention.

Within this market, asphalt overlays will remain the largest segment due to the increasing construction activities in developing countries such as China and India driving the demand for geotextiles owing to the product’s properties of soil retention.

Download sample by clicking on geotextile market l

APAC will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to rising construction activity in cities, requiring geotextiles for various applications like landfills, landscaping, and foundation stabilization, as well as, increased foreign investment in the region’s developing nations, especially China and India.

Koninklijke Ten Cate, GSE Holdings, NAUE, Officine Maccaferri, Low & Bonar, Propex Operating, Fibertex Nonwovens, TENAX, AGRU America, and Global Synthetics are the major suppliers in the geotextile market.

This unique research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1–972–636–5056 or write us at helpdesk@lucintel.com

About Lucintel

At Lucintel, we offer solutions for you growth through game changer ideas and robust market & unmet needs analysis. We are based in Dallas, TX and have been a trusted advisor for 1,000+ clients for over 20 years. We are quoted in several publications like the Wall Street Journal, ZACKS, and the Financial Times.

Contact:

Roy Almaguer

Lucintel

Dallas, Texas, USA

Email: roy.almaguer@lucintel.com

Tel. +1 972.636.5056

Explore Our Latest Publications

Liquid Coating Market in Canada

Packaging Additives Market in Canada

Polypropylene Pipes Market in Canada

Architectural Paint Oxide Market in Canada

Distillation Random Packing Market in Canada

Ink Additives Market in Canada