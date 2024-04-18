Lucintel Forecasts the Global Fullerene Market to Reach $760 million by 2030

CITY, Country, 2024-Apr-18 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global fullerene market looks promising with opportunities in the pharmaceutical, cosmetic, renewable energy, and electronic markets. The global fullerene market is expected to reach an estimated $760 million by 2030 with a CAGR of 8.5% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are increasing use of cancer treatment and imaging techniques, growing usage of solar power systems, quick development of renewable energy sources and increased funding for biological and medical research and development.

A more than 150 — page report is developed to understand Trends, opportunity and forecast in fullerene market to 2030 by type (C60 and C70), application (pharmaceutical, cosmetic, renewable energy, electronic, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

In this market, C60 and C70 are the major segments of fullerene market by type. Lucintel forecasts that C60 will remain the larger segment over the forecast period because it has great tensile strength, good electrical and thermal conductivity, and amazing stability.

Within this market, pharmaceutical will remain the largest segment due to their distinct chemical and physical features, they are well suited for drug delivery systems, photodynamic treatment, and diagnostics.

North America will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to large presence of the cosmetics and pharmaceuticals industry and an increase in the development of renewable energy.

Piano Materials, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings, MTR, Nano, BuckyUSA, American Elements, Nanostructured & Amorphous Materials, SES Research, IOLITEC, and Frontier Carbon are the major suppliers in the fullerene market.

