Lucintel Forecasts the Global Engine Oil Market to Reach $48.3 billion by 2030

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global engine oil market looks promising with opportunities in the passenger car, light commercial vehicle, heavy commercial vehicle, and two wheeler markets. The global engine oil market is expected to reach an estimated $48.3 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 2.6% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are rise in vehicle sales in developing nations, increasing interest in high-mileage automobiles, and growing development to create high-performance lubricants.

A more than 150 — page report is developed to understand Trends, opportunity and forecast in engine oil market to 2030 by grade (mineral, semi-synthetic, and fully-synthetic), engine type (gasoline and diesel), vehicle type (passenger cars, light commercial vehicles, heavy commercial vehicles, and two wheelers), sales channel (original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

In this market, mineral, semi-synthetic, and fully-synthetic are the major segments of engine oil market by grade. Lucintel forecasts that fully-synthetic is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to its advantages like improved stability, decreased deterioration, and decreased deposits.

Within this market, heavy commercial vehicle is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.

APAC is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period.

BP, Saudi Arabian Oil, Vip Oil Products, Shell, Ashland, Adolf Würth, Jiangsu Lopal Tech., GS Caltex India, Chevron Corporation, and Castrol Limited are the major suppliers in the engine oil market.

