Lucintel Forecasts the Global Electric Drive Mining Truck Market to Reach $1.0 billion by 2030

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global electric drive mining truck market looks promising with opportunities in the rear dump and bottom dump markets. The global electric drive mining truck market is expected to reach an estimated $1.0 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 6.7% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are growing mining operations, ongoing advancements in electric vehicle technology, and increasing regulations promoting cleaner operations.

A more than 150 — page report is developed to understand Trends, opportunity and forecast in electric drive mining truck market to 2030 by type (rear dump, bottom dump, and others), size (small (90–150 metric tons), medium (151–250 metric tons), large (251–350 metric tons), and ultra (above 351 metric tons)), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

In this market, small, medium, large, and ultra are the major segments of electric drive mining truck market by size. Lucintel forecasts that large is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.

Within this market, rear dump is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.

Download sample by clicking on electric drive mining truck market

APAC is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period.

OJSC BELAZ, Caterpillar, Komatsu, Terex Corporation, BEML Limited, Kuhn Schweiz, XCMG Group, Voltas, Epiroc Mining, and Hitachi are the major suppliers in the electric drive mining truck market.

