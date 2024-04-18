Lucintel Forecasts the Global Automotive Tubeless Tire Market to Reach $340.4 billion by 2030

CITY, Country, 2024-Apr-18 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global automotive tubeless tire market looks promising with opportunities in the two-wheeler, passenger car, and commercial vehicle markets. The global automotive tubeless tire market is expected to reach an estimated $340.4 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 7.8% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are increase in vehicle production, growing demand these tires in the truck & bus industries for radial tires, and rising requirement for vehicle dependability & safety.

A more than 150 — page report is developed to understand Trends, opportunity and forecast in automotive tubeless tire market to 2030 by type (radial and bias), vehicle type (two-wheeler, passenger car, and commercial vehicle), distribution channel (original equipment manufacturer and aftermarket), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

In this market, radial and bias are the major segments of automotive tubeless tire market by type. Lucintel forecasts that radial will remain the larger segment over the forecast period.

Within this market, passenger car will remain the largest segment over the forecast period.

APAC will remain the largest region over the forecast period.

Continental, Bridgestone Corporation, Yokohama Tire Corporation, Pirelli Tyre, Toyo Tire & Rubber, Sumitomo Rubber Industries, MICHELIN, Hankook Tire, The Goodyear Tyre & Rubber Company, and CST are the major suppliers in the automotive tubeless tire market.

