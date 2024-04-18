Lucintel Forecasts the Global Automotive Regenerative Braking System Market to Reach $26.8 billion by 2030

CITY, Country, 2024-Apr-18 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global automotive regenerative braking system market looks promising with opportunities in the two wheeler, passenger car, and commercial vehicle markets. The global automotive regenerative braking system market is expected to reach an estimated $26.8 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 18.7% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are increase in the quantity of electric cars, expanding infrastructure development for electric vehicles, and rising use of regenerative braking in large automobiles.

A more than 150 — page report is developed to understand Trends, opportunity and forecast in automotive regenerative braking system market to 2030 by system (electric, hydraulics, and others), propulsion type (battery electric vehicles, hybrid electric vehicles, and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles), vehicle type (two wheeler, passenger car, and commercial vehicle), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

In this market, electric and hydraulic are the major segments of automotive regenerative braking system market by system. Lucintel forecasts that electric is expected to witness the higher growth over the forecast period.

Within this market, passenger car is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.

APAC is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period.

Advics, AISIN Corporation, Continental, DENSO Corporation, Faurecia, Hyundai Mobis, Maxwell Technologies, Robert Bosch, ZF Friedrichshafen, and Mazda Motor Corporation are the major suppliers in the automotive regenerative braking system market.

