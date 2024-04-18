Lucintel Forecasts the Global Automotive Antifreeze Market to Reach $9.7 billion by 2030

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global automotive antifreeze market looks promising with opportunities in the passenger vehicle, commercial vehicle, and construction vehicle markets. The global automotive antifreeze market is expected to reach an estimated $9.7 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 5.5% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are increasing demand for high-performance automobiles and growing preference for environment-friendly and bio-based coolants and antifreeze.

more than 150 – page report is developed to understand Trends, opportunity and forecast in automotive antifreeze market to 2030 by fluid type (ethylene glycol, propylene glycol, and glycerin), technology (inorganic additive technology (IAT), organic acid technology (OAT), and hybrid organic acid technology (HOAT)), application (passenger vehicle, commercial vehicle, and construction vehicle), distribution channel (original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

In this market, ethylene glycol, propylene glycol, and glycerin are the major segments of automotive antifreeze market by fluid type. Lucintel forecasts that ethylene glycol is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.

Within this market, commercial vehicle is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.

Download sample by clicking on automotive antifreeze market

APAC is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period.

Halfords Group, EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION, Prestone Products Corporation, Chevron Corporation, MOTUL, CASTROL, ROCK OIL REFINING, Valvoline, TOTAL, and ROYAL DUTCH SHELL are the major suppliers in the automotive antifreeze market.

