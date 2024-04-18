Reach-In Refrigerators Market Anticipated 4.32% CAGR by 2033

Globally, the number of retail stores has significantly increased during the past ten years. In order to take advantage of the rising purchasing power of consumers, major businesses in the retail industry are increasing their presence in emerging markets throughout the Asia Pacific.

Meeting the high consumer demand for frozen food and chilled goods, food service operators are increasing their capital expenditure on refrigeration equipment.

The global reach-in refrigerator market is likely to reach a valuation of US$ 38.6 Billion in 2023. According to Future Market Insights, the market is expected to grow at a 4.32% CAGR from 2023 to 2033, anticipated to be valued at US$ 58.94 Billion by the end of 2033.

Reach-In refrigerator replacement rates are declining, and life expectancy is estimated to be seven or more years which is good news for customers and end users. However, the manufacturing or supply side including equipment and component manufacturers, may encounter difficulties due to a decline in production rate on an annual basis. Therefore, strict government regulations regarding the usage of natural refrigerants over fluorocarbons may also pose problems.

North American region is said to dominate the reach-in refrigerator market with maximum revenue share. The importance of penetration of ice in the food business, coffee shops, bars, and lounges acts as a major factor in the enlargement of the reach-in refrigerator market. The regional market extension is expected to be driven by a rise in the adoption of modular kitchens with high-tech appliances in the commercial and residential sectors.

Some of the important developments of the key players in the market are:

  • In March 2023, —Accucold, a division of Felix Storch, Inc. (FSI), expanded its lineup of purpose-built vaccine refrigeration with the industry’s dominant selection of cold storage equipment certified to the NSF/ANSI 456 Vaccine Storage Standard. Available in 9 sizes from 1 to 18 cu.ft., the Accucold Pharma-Vac Performance Series has been tested by an ANSI-accredited third-party laboratory to conform to the latest standard.
  • In January 2023, Traulsen will showcase its TF Flex Drawer under-counter refrigerator/freezer that allows drawer temperature to be changed from cooling to freezing at the touch of a button. Each drawer can operate at a different temperature setting.

Competitive Landscape:

Some of the prominent players in the global market are-

  • Avantco Refrigeration
  • Beverage-Air
  • Delfield
  • Valpro
  • Grista
  • Summit
  • Trufrost
  • Traulsen
  • HOSHIZAKI Corp.
  • Danfoss

Key Segments Profiled:

By Compressor installation:

  • Bottom mounted
  • Top mounted

By Freezer:

  • Freezer on bottom
  • Freezer on top
  • Freezer-less

By Door Type:

  • Glassdoor
  • Pass through
  • Half door
  • Solid door

By Distribution Channel:

  • Offline stores
  • Hypermarkets / Supermarkets
  • Multi-brand stores
  • Department store
  • Discount store
  • Specialty store
  • Online Retail Store

By Region:

  • North America
  • Latin America
  • Europe
  • Asia Pacific
  • Middle East & Africa

