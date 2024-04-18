Lucintel Forecasts the Global Apoptosis Market to Reach $5.6 billion by 2030

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global apoptosis market looks promising with opportunities in the kit and reagent markets. The global apoptosis market is expected to reach an estimated $5.6 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 5.7% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are rising numbers of cancer cases, growing prevalence of chronic disease, and increasing medical research.

A more than 150 – page report is developed to understand Trends, opportunity and forecast in apoptosis market to 2030 by product (kits and reagents), assay type (caspase, DNA fragmentation, and annexin V), technology (flow cytometry and florescence microscopy), disease treatment (cancer, neurodegenerative disease, cardiovascular disease, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

In this market, flow cytometry and florescence microscopy are the major segments of apoptosis market by product. Lucintel forecasts that flow cytometry is expected to witness the higher growth over the forecast period.

Within this market, kit is expected to witness the higher growth over the forecast period.

North America will remain the largest region over the forecast period.

Abbott Laboratories, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Amgen, Pfizer, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Merck, BD, Novartis, Abcam, and Sartorius are the major suppliers in the apoptosis market.

