Lucintel Forecasts the Global Smart Seat Belt Technology Market to Reach $34.1 billion by 2030

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global smart seat belt technology market looks promising with opportunities in the passenger vehicle, light commercial vehicle, and heavy commercial vehicle markets. The global smart seat belt technology market is expected to reach an estimated $34.1 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 6.8% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are growing cases of road accidents, increasing consumer consciousness of vehicle safety, and rising rates of vehicle production.

A more than 150 – page report is developed to understand Trends, opportunity and forecast in smart seat belt technology market to 2030 by type (active buckle lifter, active seat belt, intelligent ignition system, and attention retention system), propulsion (internal combustion engines, electric & hybrid, and alternate fuel vehicle), vehicle type (passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and heavy commercial vehicles), sales channel (original equipment manufacturer and aftermath), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

In this market, active buckle lifter, active seat belt, intelligent ignition system, and attention retention system are the major segments of smart seat belt technology market by type. Lucintel forecasts that active buckle lifter is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.

Within this market, heavy commercial vehicle is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.

APAC is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period.

GWR Safety Systems, ITW Safety, ZF Friedrichshafen, Yanfeng, GWR, CONTINENTAL, Autoliv, TOKAIRIKA, DENSO CORPORATION, Samsong, and FinDreams are the major suppliers in the smart seat belt technology market.

