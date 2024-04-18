Lucintel Forecasts the Global Automotive Motor Market to Reach $41.9 billion by 2030

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global automotive motor market looks promising with opportunities in the passenger car, light commercial vehicle, and heavy commercial vehicle markets. The global automotive motor market is expected to reach an estimated $41.9 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 6.3% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are growing need for safety measures in automotive, rising demand for cutting-edge automotive systems, and increasing attention to vehicle comfort.

A more than 150 – page report is developed to understand Trends, opportunity and forecast in automotive motor market to 2030 by motor type (brushed motors, brushless motors, and stepper motors), function (performance motors, comfort motors, and safety motors), vehicle type (passenger car, light commercial vehicle, and heavy commercial vehicle), application (heating, ventilation & air conditioning, engine, safety & security, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

In this market, brushed motors, brushless motor, and stepper motor are the major segments of automotive motor market by motor type. Lucintel forecasts that brushed motors is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.

Within this market, passenger car will remain the largest segment.

APAC is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to increasing production of vehicles and the growing attention of both domestic & international players in the region.

Inteva Products, BorgWarner, Continental, DENSO CORPORATION, Marelli Holdings, Magna International, Buhler Motor, Robert Bosch, Valeo, and Johnson Electric Holdings are the major suppliers in the automotive motor market.

