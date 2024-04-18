Lucintel Forecasts the Global Automotive Catalytic Converter Market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 8.9% from 2024 to 2030

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global automotive catalytic converter market looks promising with opportunities in the platinum, palladium, and rhodium markets. The global automotive catalytic converter market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 8.9% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are growing car manufacturing in emerging economies, rising awareness among drivers of motor vehicles, and increase in the subscriptions to cars.

A more than 150 – page report is developed to understand Trends, opportunity and forecast in automotive catalytic converter market to 2030 by product (two-way oxidation, three-way oxidation-reduction, and diesel oxidation catalyst), material (platinum, palladium, and rhodium), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

In this market, two-way oxidation, three-way oxidation-reduction, and diesel oxidation catalyst are the major segments of automotive catalytic converter market by application type. Lucintel forecasts that three-way oxidation-reduction will remain the largest segment over the forecast period.

Within this market, palladium will remain the largest segment over the forecast period.

Europe will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to growing consumer preference for luxury automakers and presence of major players in the region.

BASF, BENTELER International Aktiengesellschaft, BM Catalysts Limited, BOSAL, Marelli Corporation, Calsonic Kansei, Deccats, Eberspächer, European Exhaust & Catalyst, and FORVIA Faurecia are the major suppliers in the automotive catalytic converter market.

