Merchandizing Refrigerators Market Anticipated 4.5% CAGR by 2033

Posted on 2024-04-18 by in Industrial // 0 Comments

One of the primary factors that are expected to boost the growth of the market is the increasing demand for refrigerated and frozen food products. With the rising population, changing dietary habits, and busy lifestyles, consumers are increasingly opting for convenient and healthy food options that require refrigeration or freezing. This is expected to drive the demand for merchandizing refrigerators, which are essential for storing and displaying these products.

The global merchandizing refrigerators market size is expected to be valued at US$ 8.2 Billion in 2023. With the growing demand for specialty refrigerators, the overall scope for merchandizing refrigerators is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% between 2023 and 2033, totaling around US$ 12.7 billion by 2033.

The increasing adoption of merchandizing refrigerators in the retail sector is another factor that is expected to drive the growth of the market. Merchandizing refrigerators are widely used in supermarkets, convenience stores, and other retail outlets to display and store a wide range of food and beverage products. The growing number of retail outlets and the increasing competition among retailers to provide a better shopping experience to customers is expected to drive the demand for merchandizing refrigerators.

Get Exclusive Sample Copy of the Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-17108

As more and more consumers opt for online grocery shopping, retailers are increasingly investing in refrigeration solutions that can ensure the safe and efficient delivery of perishable products. This is expected to drive the demand for merchandizing refrigerators, which are essential for storing and transporting these products. The increasing investment in the development of innovative and technologically advanced merchandizing refrigerators is also expected to drive the growth of the market. Manufacturers of merchandizing refrigerators are increasingly focusing on developing products that are more energy-efficient, sustainable, and user-friendly. This is expected to create new opportunities for market players and drive the growth of the merchandizing refrigerators market.

Key Segments 

By Product Type:

  • Open Display Merchandisers
  • Glass Door Merchandisers
  • Bakery Cases
    • Dry
    • Refrigerated
  • Freezer Merchandisers
  • Specialty Glass Door Merchandisers
    • Flower Merchandisers
    • Wine Merchandisers

By Refrigerants Used:

  • Fluorocarbons
  • Hydrocarbons
  • Others

By Application:

  • Residential
  • Commercial
    • Cafeterias
    • Fast Food Restaurants
    • Bakeries
    • Convenience Stores
    • Hotels/Restaurant
    • Grocery Stores
    • Gas Stations

By Region:

  • North America
  • Latin America
  • Europe
  • Asia Pacific
  • Middle East & Africa
Competitive Landscape

Prominent players in the merchandizing refrigerators market are Danfoss, Micro Market, Emperor’s Select, Carrier Commercial Refrigeration, Hussmann, Metalfrio, Lennox, Delfield, Galaxy, True Manufacturing, Dover Corporation, Choice, Estella Caffe, Avantco Refrigeration, Koolmore, and SABA, among others.

Buy this Exclusive Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/17108

Recent Developments:

  • In 2021, True Manufacturing, a leading manufacturer of commercial refrigeration equipment, introduced a new line of glass door merchandisers with advanced LED lighting and energy-efficient features.
  • In 2020, Hussmann Corporation, a global manufacturer of refrigeration systems, launched a new line of merchandizing refrigerators with remote monitoring capabilities and advanced temperature control systems.
  • In the same year, Dover Corporation announced the acquisition of Envirocooler, a manufacturer of sustainable refrigeration systems that use hydrocarbon refrigerants and advanced insulation technology to reduce energy consumption.

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2024 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution