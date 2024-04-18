Merchandizing Freezers Market Growing at 3.7% CAGR by 2033

Merchandizer freezers are experiencing increasing demand driven by the rising need for refrigerated food and beverage products across various sectors, including chemicals, pharmaceuticals, and hospitality.

The global Merchandizing Freezers Market is forecasted to reach a value of US$ 2.2 billion in 2023. Future Market Insights projects a steady expansion, with a projected compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.7% from 2023 to 2033, culminating in a total market worth of around US$ 3.2 billion by 2033.

However, the energy consumption of merchandizer freezers remains a significant concern, potentially impacting consumer decisions. With escalating electricity costs and growing environmental awareness, consumers are increasingly mindful of the energy efficiency of these appliances when making purchasing decisions.

Regional Analysis

In the realm of freezers, the North American region maintains its dominance and is poised to uphold this trend throughout the forecast period. This supremacy is attributed to manufacturers’ heightened focus on product innovations and substantial investments in research and development, particularly in integrating advanced technologies. Notably, the North American market for merchandizing freezers boasts a significant 3.6% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of the overall market share. The United Kingdom emerges as a key player in equipment production, driving the expansion of the merchandiser freezers market in Western Europe. Its leading position is expected to persist, with the UK remaining one of Europe’s primary markets for the growth and production of open-air merchandisers and related accessories. Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific region is forecasted to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This growth trajectory can be attributed to several factors, including the increasing popularity of brands, rising personal disposable income, and the burgeoning consumer electronics industry. Moreover, factors such as population growth, globalization, and the adoption of smart and energy-efficient commercial refrigerators further contribute to market expansion in this region, indicating a shift towards westernization and modernization trends.

Key Companies

TRUE

Migali

Empura

Kelvinator

Nella

Kool-It

Everest

Turbo Air

Omcan

Beverage Air

Hoshizaki Corp.

