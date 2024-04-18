FMI Affirms Global Chromatography Accessories and Consumables Market Set to Exceed US$ 7 Billion Mark by 2033, Riding a Steady 5.2% CAGR

The chromatography accessories and consumables market is poised for a substantial leap forward, with a projected valuation of US$ 7 billion by 2033. This impressive growth trajectory is driven by a robust Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.2% anticipated over the next decade (2023-2033), building upon a solid foundation of US$ 4.21 billion in 2023.

Several factors are fueling this market expansion. A key driver is the evolving landscape of analytical techniques and their applications across a wide range of industries. Pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and food and beverage sectors, in particular, are playing a critical role in propelling this growth. The increasing demand for accurate and efficient analytical solutions in these sectors necessitates the use of advanced chromatography technologies.

This growth in the chromatography accessories and consumables market signifies a promising future for advancements in analytical sciences. As these technologies continue to develop, they will play an even more indispensable role across various industrial domains, enabling critical research and development efforts, quality control measures, and overall scientific progress.

Click Here To Get Your Free Sample Report Now! https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-15204

Different utilizations of chromatography procedures are crosswise over ventures, for example, pharmaceutical medication disclosure (pharma organizations, life science look into, CROs, and so on.), sustenance and drink, crime scene investigation, oil and gas, synthetic substances, sports, polymers, and drugs. Based on technology, liquid chromatography is likely to be most preferred.

Liquid chromatography is further segmented into high-pressure liquid chromatography (HPLC), ultra-pressure liquid chromatography (UPLC), low-pressure liquid chromatography (LPLC), flash chromatography, and other LC technologies. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the wide use of HPLC techniques and the growing demand for UPLC systems.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study:

Global chromatography accessories and consumables market to grow 1.6x from 2022-2032

Based on technology, liquid chromatography to emerge as a key beneficiary, registering a 4.3% CAGR

Column accessories and consumables to be most sought after product category, registering a 4% CAGR

U.S to emerge as the most opportunistic market, registering a CAGR worth 4.5% until 2032

China to be a significant contributor to market growth, reaching US$ 461.1 Million by 2032

Japan & South Korea to yield absolute $ opportunities worth US$ 122.5 Million and US$ 68.3 Million respectively

“Growing use of chromatography techniques for research activities in the fields of proteomics, medicine, genomics, and metabolomics and rising number of chromatography seminars and conferences that increase awareness regarding new chromatographic techniques are the high impact rendering drivers for the growth of the market,” remarks an FMI analyst.

Competitive Landscape:

Players in the global chromatography accessories and consumables market focus on expanding their global reach through various strategies, such as; partnerships, collaborations, and partnerships. The players are also making a significant investment in R&D to add innovations to their products which would help them in strengthening their position in the global market.

Key Players:

Agilent Technologies

Waters Corporation

Shimadzu Corporation

Thermo Fisher Scientific

PerkinElmer

Merck KGaA

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

GE Healthcare

Hitachi

Phenomenex

Restek Corporation

Jasco Inc.

Gilson

Invest In Insights – Purchase Your Premium Report Now! https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/15204

Key Segments of Chromatography Accessories and Consumables Industry Survey:

By Product Type:

Column Chromatography Accessories and Consumables Pre-Packed Columns Empty Columns Heaters & Ovens Guard Holders Other Column Accessories and Consumables

Autosampler Chromatography Accessories and Consumables Autosampler Syringes/Sample Needles Vials Septa

Chromatography Flow Management Accessories and Consumables Flowmeters Flow Splitters Pumps

Chromatography Fittings and Tubing Accessories Tubing Ferrules and Nuts Valves and Gauges Liners and Seals

Chromatography Detectors LC Detectors GC Detectors

Mobile Phase Chromatography Accessories and Consumables Mixers and Mixing Chambers Degassers Other Mobile Phase Accessories and Consumables

Mobile Phase Accessories and Consumables Fraction Collectors Pressure Regulators Other Accessories and Consumables



By Technology:

Liquid Chromatography Accessories and Consumables High-Pressure Liquid Chromatography Ultra-Pressure Liquid Chromatography Flash Chromatography Low-Pressure Liquid Chromatography Other LC Technologies

Gas Chromatography Accessories and Consumables

Other Chromatography Technology Accessories and Consumables

By End User:

Chromatography Accessories and Consumables for Hospital Laboratories

Chromatography Accessories and Consumables for Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Industry

Chromatography Accessories and Consumables for Oil & Gas Industry

Chromatography Accessories and Consumables for Academic & Research Institutes

Chromatography Accessories and Consumables for Food & Beverages

Chromatography Accessories and Consumables for Hospitals & Clinics

Chromatography Accessories and Consumables for Environmental Agencies

Chromatography Accessories and Consumables for Other End Users

By Region:

North America Chromatography Accessories and Consumables Market

Latin America Chromatography Accessories and Consumables Market

Europe Chromatography Accessories and Consumables Market

Asia-Pacific Chromatography Accessories and Consumables Market

Middle East & Africa Chromatography Accessories and Consumables Market

Tailor Insights To Your Needs – Request A Customized Report Now! https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-15204

Author:

Nikhil Kaitwade (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has over a decade of experience in market research and business consulting. He has successfully delivered 1500+ client assignments, predominantly in Automotive, Chemicals, Industrial Equipment, Oil & Gas, and Service industries.

His core competency circles around developing research methodology, creating a unique analysis framework, statistical data models for pricing analysis, competition mapping, and market feasibility analysis. His expertise also extends wide and beyond analysis, advising clients on identifying growth potential in established and niche market segments, investment/divestment decisions, and market entry decision-making.

Nikhil holds an MBA degree in Marketing and IT and a Graduate in Mechanical Engineering. Nikhil has authored several publications and quoted in journals like EMS Now, EPR Magazine, and EE Times.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 400 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

Contact Us:

Nandini Singh Sawlani

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware – 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube