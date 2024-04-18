Global Chimeric Antigen Receptor (Car) T-Cell Therapy Industry is expected to grow robustly at a rate of 6.9% and reach US$6.82 Billion by 2033 | FMI

The Global Chimeric Antigen Receptor (Car) T-Cell Therapy Industry is experiencing a surge in growth, fueled by its immense potential in treating various cancers. According to a recent report by Future Market Insights, the market reached a value of US$2.54 billion in 2022 and is projected to witness a phenomenal trajectory. Forecasts predict a significant leap to US$3.5 billion by 2023, with a staggering US$6.82 billion projected by 2033. This remarkable growth can be attributed to a steady Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.9% anticipated from 2023 onwards.

This unprecedented growth is fueled by technological advancements and an escalating demand for personalized treatment options. From 2018 to 2022, the CAR T-cell therapy market experienced robust expansion at a CAGR of 7%, setting the stage for the remarkable journey ahead.

Another advantage of CAR T-cell therapy is its potential to provide long-lasting remissions. In some patients, CAR T-cell therapy has led to complete remission, meaning that there is no evidence of cancer in the body. This is a particularly promising result for patients with relapsed or refractory cancers, who have exhausted all other treatment options.

The CAR T-cell therapy market is expected to continue to grow in the coming years as more clinical trials are conducted and more therapies are approved. In addition to the two currently approved therapies, there are several other CAR T-cell therapies in late-stage clinical development for various types of cancers. The market is also expected to benefit from advancements in gene editing technology, which could enable the development of CAR T-cell therapies that are more effective and have fewer side effects.

Key Takeaways from the Global Chimeric Antigen Receptor (Car) T-Cell Therapy Industry Study

The Chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-Cell therapy market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.9% in the forecast period 2023 to 2033.

in the forecast period 2023 to 2033. By type, Yescarta is expected to hold 45% of the market share in 2023 for the Chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-Cell therapy market.

of the market share in 2023 for the Chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-Cell therapy market. North America is expected to possess a 45% market share for the Chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-Cell therapy market in 2023.

market share for the Chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-Cell therapy market in 2023. Europe Chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-Cell therapy market size is expected to possess a 39% market share in 2023.

Global Chimeric Antigen Receptor (Car) T-Cell Therapy Industry Competitive Landscape

Key players in the Chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-Cell therapy market are Abbott Laboratories, Baxter International Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, Boston Scientific Corporation, Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA, Johnson & Johnson, Medtronic PLC, Novartis AG, Endo International PLC and Pfizer Inc.

BD has contributed to CAR T-cell therapy through its flow cytometry technology, which is used to monitor the manufacturing and quality control of CAR T-cell therapies. Flow cytometry is a technique that allows researchers and clinicians to analyze and sort individual cells based on their physical and chemical characteristics. BD offers a range of flow cytometry instruments and reagents that are used to monitor the T-cells used in CAR T-cell therapy, as well as the cancer cells targeted by these therapies.

Boston Scientific has contributed to CAR T-cell therapy through its interventional oncology products. These products are designed to treat cancer through minimally invasive procedures, such as tumor ablation or embolization. While these procedures are not directly related to CAR T-cell therapy, they can be used to manage complications that may arise during or after CAR T-cell treatment, such as bleeding or swelling in the liver.

Future Market Insights, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global market, presenting historical analysis from 2018 to 2022 and forecast statistics for the period of 2023 to 2033.

The study reveals essential insights based on Type (Abecma, Breyanzi, Kymriah, Tecartus, Yescarta, Others) Application (Leukemia, Lymphoma, Multiple Myeloma, Autoimmune Disorders, Other Application) End User Hospitals and Cancer Care Treatment Centers) Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa)

Key Segments Profiled in the Global Chimeric Antigen Receptor (Car) T-Cell Therapy Industry Survey

By Type:

Abecma

Breyanzi

Kymriah

Tecartus

Yescarta

Others

By Application:

Leukemia

Lymphoma

Multiple Myeloma

Autoimmune Disorders

Other Application

By End User:

Hospitals

Cancer Care Treatment Centers

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Author

Sabyasachi Ghosh (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) holds over 12 years of experience in the Healthcare, Medical Devices, and Pharmaceutical industries. His curious and analytical nature helped him shape his career as a researcher.

Identifying key challenges faced by clients and devising robust, hypothesis-based solutions to empower them with strategic decision-making capabilities come naturally to him. His primary expertise lies in areas such as Market Entry and Expansion Strategy, Feasibility Studies, Competitive Intelligence, and Strategic Transformation.

Holding a degree in Microbiology, Sabyasachi has authored numerous publications and has been cited in journals, including The Journal of mHealth, ITN Online, and Spinal Surgery News.

