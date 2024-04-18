Global Pet DNA Testing Industry is Expected to Grow at an Amazing Rate of 9.1%, with a Target Market Share of US$ 839.84 Million by 2033 | FMI

The Global Pet DNA Testing Industry is poised for significant growth, with a projected Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 9.1% from 2023 to 2033. This translates to a market value expected to surpass US$839.84 million by 2033, compared to an estimated US$351.52 million in 2023. This surge in pet DNA testing highlights the growing trend of pet owners seeking deeper insights into their furry companions’ genetic makeup.

Increased adoption of dogs and cats post-pandemic along with people treating their pets as family members is fueling the demand for pet DNA testing solutions. Furthermore, the higher veterinary budget is also expanding the research and development facilities.

Expanding breeding businesses and end users buying dogs of foreign breeds. Moreover, conducting breed origin tests is also fueling the demand for pet DNA tests. Apart from the breed identification possible genetic threats could also be found through the test.

The integration of veterinary technology with the digitization of veterinary healthcare along with dog breed tests.

People are curious to know more about their pets, ancestral history, and characteristics. These details optimize their diet regime and exercise which fuels the sales of pet DNA tests.

Global Pet DNA Testing Industry Key Points

The United States market leads the pet DNA testing market in terms of market share in North America. The North American market held a market share of 35.0% in 2022. The market growth is attributed to the increase in pet care units and pet humanization. The United Kingdom pet DNA testing market is another significant market from the European region. Regional growth is attributed to government efforts and, advancements in pet genetics technology. The Chinap pet DNA testing market is anticipated to thrive at a healthy CAGR during the forecast period. The growth is owed to increased pet adoption, advanced DNA testing, and expanding breeding business. By test type, the genetic diseases segment held a share of 35.0% in 2022. This is due to the increased amount of information and potential health threats.

Global Pet DNA Testing Industry Competitive Landscape

The key vendors work on producing pet DNA testing solutions with higher accuracy, small diagnostics time, and affordable pricing. The market players also focus on creating easy-to-use products. Key competitors are indulged in mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships to increase their supply chain and distribution channel. The key players in the market are Wisdom Panel (Mars, Inc.); Embark Veterinary, Inc.; Dognomics (Clinomics); Basepaws, Inc. (Zoetis); and NeoGen Corp.

Recent Market Developments in the Global Pet DNA Testing Industry

Wisdom Panel introduced a `wisdom panel dog DNA test for breed detection. The test delivers information such as the dog’s color, strength, energy, and fur.

Embark Veterinary launched tests involving breed identification, health and wellness tests, and faster test results.

Dognomics dog DNA tests have eased their testing procedures with three simple steps: sign up, swab, and send. While swabbing takes 5-10 seconds, the company has free shipping in the United States.

Global Pet DNA Testing Industry Key Players

DNA MY DOG (Canadian Dog Group Ltd.)

Basepaws, Inc. (Zoetis)

Neogen Corp.

GenSolDiagnostics, LLC

FidoCure (OHC)

PetDx

Wisdom Panel (Mars, Inc.)

Orivet Genetic Pet Care Ltd.

Embark Veterinary, Inc.

Dognomics (Clinomics)

Global Pet DNA Testing Industry Segmentation

Animal Type Outlook:

Dogs

Cats

Sample Type Outlook:

Blood

Saliva

Semen

Others

Test Type Outlook:

Breed Profile

Genetic Diseases

Health & Wellness

End User Outlook:

Pet Owners

Breeders

Veterinarians

Key Regions Covered:

North America United States Canada

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Europe Germany United Kingdom France Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Japan

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan China India Malaysia Singapore Australia Rest of APEJ

The Middle East and Africa GCC Countries Israel South Africa Rest of Middle East and Africa



