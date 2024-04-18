Kraft Bubble Mailer Market Set for Steady Growth, Valued at US$ 1,652.3 million Million by 2034

The global kraft bubble mailer market is poised for steady progression, with an updated valuation of US$ 1,095.1 million in 2024, as per the research analysis conducted by FMI. The market is forecasted to exhibit a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.2% through the year 2034, reaching an estimated valuation of US$ 1,652.3 million.

Request Sample Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-5729

A comprehensive demand analysis sheds light on the key factors driving the growth and evolving trends within the kraft bubble mailer market:

1. Postal Industry Growth Driving Demand: The consistent expansion of the postal industry is a significant catalyst for the heightened demand for kraft bubble mailers. As e-commerce continues to thrive, the need for efficient and secure shipping solutions escalates, positioning kraft bubble mailers as a preferred choice for businesses and consumers alike.

2. Shift Towards Eco-Friendly Packaging: The growing call for eco-friendly materials in packaging is reshaping the landscape of the kraft bubble mailer market. With increasing environmental consciousness, there is a notable trend towards the adoption of eco-friendly bubble mailers, aligning with sustainability initiatives across industries.

3. Online Shopping Driving Demand: The burgeoning trend of online shopping has led to a surge in demand for packaging solutions, particularly for items frequently shipped in bubble mailers. From books to apparel, the convenience and protection offered by kraft bubble mailers make them a popular choice in the e-commerce ecosystem.

4. Rise in Usage for Valuable Items: Kraft bubble mailers are increasingly favored for shipping valuable items such as jewelry, owing to their protective properties. As the importance of secure packaging for valuable goods gains prominence, the demand for kraft bubble mailers is expected to rise correspondingly.

5. Advantages and Trends: The cost-effectiveness of kraft bubble mailers, coupled with their versatility and branding potential, contributes to their growing popularity among delivery companies and manufacturers. Additionally, the incorporation of biodegradable and recyclable materials in kraft bubble mailer production aligns with consumer preferences and regulatory requirements, driving market growth.

Kraft Bubble Mailers Market: Regional outlook

Kraft bubble mailers market has been segmented on the basis of region into North America, Latin America Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and Japan. North America is expected to dominate the overall global kraft bubble mailers market. This is due to United States dominating e-commerce & retail market.

Growing business to business ecommerce market is also helping the North America kraft bubble mailers market. Western Europe is expected to stand at second place by kraft bubble mailers market. France, Germany & U.K are major contributors in Western Europe. China is driving the APEJ kraft bubble mailers market.

Market Competition

BETA (ShenZhen) Package Products Co. Ltd.,

Bravo Pack Inc.,

PAC Worldwide, Inc.,

Pregis Corporation,

Sealed Air Corporation,

Yorkshire Envelopes,

Chemco Group,

Ariv Pak,

Shenzhen Ebetek Co. Ltd.,

Plastec Systems,

Cougar Packaging Solutions and

Packsmart LLC.

In July 2020, BETA (ShenZhen) Package Products Co. Ltd. introduced the honeycomb paper mailer and corrugated paper mailer eco-friendly cushioning bags, made of all paper materials and 100% recyclability. Introduced as an alternative to plastic cushion bags, these packaging solutions represent a step closer towards achieving environmental sustainability.

Likewise, Bravo Pack Inc. offers the Way Cool thermal insulated bubble mailers for the pharmaceutical and food industries. Designed to address issues concerning temperature stabilization, the product line comes in two variations: regular metallic thermal bubble mailers and the Delux Metallic Thermal Insulated Bubble Mailers. Both versions feature a 3/16″ bubble height and are designed to endure the rigors of transit.



Report Customization available: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-5729

Key Segments

By Material:

White Kraft

Brown Kraft

By Closure Type:

Self-seal

Peel and Seal

By End Use:

Manufacturing & Warehousing Pharmaceuticals Electronics & Electricals Automotive & Allied Industries Food & Beverage Cosmetics & Personal Care Others (agriculture, homecare, etc.)

E-commerce

Shipping & Logistics

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer, Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 400 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

Contact Us:

Nandini Singh Sawlani

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware – 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube