Global Oral Controlled Release Drug Delivery Technology Market to climb to an impressive US$ 68.4 Billion by 2032 | FMI

The global oral controlled release drug delivery technology market is projected to witness a significant surge, growing from US$ 34.1 billion in 2022 to a staggering US$ 68.4 billion by 2032, according to a recent market analysis. This remarkable expansion translates to a robust 7.2% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) over the forecast period.

The driving force behind this projected growth is the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, coupled with the growing preference for oral drug delivery due to its numerous advantages. Compared to other administration methods, oral delivery offers convenience, cost-effectiveness, and improved patient compliance.

Solid Dosage Forms Dominate Market Share:

The report further highlights that the solid dosage forms segment is anticipated to dominate the market, accounting for an estimated 87% share throughout the forecast period. This segment’s dominance can be attributed to the versatility and ease of manufacturing of solid dosage forms, making them a preferred choice for both pharmaceutical companies and patients.

Controlled Release: A Revolution in Drug Delivery

Oral controlled release drug delivery systems are designed to deliver medication in a controlled and predictable manner over an extended period or at a specific location within the gastrointestinal tract. This innovative technology offers several benefits, including:

Improved efficacy: Controlled release ensures consistent drug levels in the bloodstream, leading to better therapeutic outcomes.

Controlled release ensures consistent drug levels in the bloodstream, leading to better therapeutic outcomes. Reduced dosing frequency: Patients require fewer doses, enhancing adherence and convenience.

Patients require fewer doses, enhancing adherence and convenience. Minimized side effects: Controlled release minimizes fluctuations in drug concentration, reducing the risk of adverse reactions.

Market Outlook: Potential and Opportunities

The burgeoning oral controlled release drug delivery technology market presents exciting opportunities for pharmaceutical companies, research institutions, and investors. Continuous advancements in technology and the development of novel drug delivery systems are expected to further fuel market growth. Additionally, the increasing focus on personalized medicine and targeted therapies is likely to create further demand for specialized controlled release solutions.

In conclusion, the oral controlled release drug delivery technology market is poised for remarkable growth, driven by the rising burden of chronic diseases and the inherent benefits of oral drug delivery. With solid dosage forms leading the charge and advancements in technology paving the way, this market holds immense potential for stakeholders across the healthcare spectrum.

Dissolution-Controlled Release System to Remain Sought-After among Drug Release Technologies in the Market:

By drug release technology, dissolution-controlled release system will remain sought-after in the market, followed by diffusion-controlled release system. Majority of generic formulations available are in tablet dosage form and follow dissolution-controlled release mechanism. Revenues from sales of dissolution-controlled release system will surpass US$ 10,000 Million in 2017. Demand for hydrodynamically-balanced drug delivery system will remain sluggish in the market.

Solid dosage forms of oral controlled release drug delivery technology are expected to remain dominant in the market, expanding at a high single-digit CAGR through 2027. Sales of semisolid/liquid/suspensions dosage form segment will register a comparatively lower CAGR than that of solid dosage forms in the market through 2027.

Key Market Players Identified in FMI’s Report Include:

AstraZeneca Plc.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd

Abbott Laboratories

Merck & Co. Inc.

Novartis AG

Pfizer Inc.

Mylan N.V.

Sanofi

F. Hoffman-La-Roche Ltd.

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

Vectura Group plc.

GlaxoSmithKline plc.

Market Taxonomy:

By Region

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

APEJ

Japan

MEA

By Drug Release System

Diffusion Controlled Release System

Dissolution Controlled Release System

Osmotically Controlled Release System

Dissolution & Diffusion Controlled Release System

Ion Exchange Resins Controlled Release

Hydro-dynamically Balanced Drug Delivery System

Others

