Global Diabetic Macular Edema Market Poised for Steady Growth US$ 4.2 Billion by 2032: Despite Challenges, Driven by Rising Diabetes Rates | FMI

The global diabetic macular edema (DME) market is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 3.7 billion by the end of 2022, with a projected CAGR of 1.2% from 2022 to 2032, reaching a valuation of ~US$ 4.2 billion by the end of the forecast period, according to market research firm FMI. Despite a modest growth rate, the market presents significant opportunities for growth, driven by several key factors.

Rising Diabetes Prevalence Fuels Market Demand:

The most significant driver for the DME market is the escalating global epidemic of type 2 diabetes, with the World Health Organization reporting a staggering 422 million people living with the condition in 2014. This alarming rise in diabetes diagnoses translates to a growing pool of individuals susceptible to DME, a common complication of the disease.

Request A Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-2697

Innovation in Treatment Options Propels Growth:

Market growth is also fueled by advancements in treatment options. Anti-VEGF drugs currently dominate the market, but innovative solutions like cortisteroid implants and Iluvein offer promising alternatives, potentially reducing the need for frequent injections and providing extended-release treatments. Manufacturers are actively pursuing licensing and patenting strategies to secure a competitive edge in this evolving landscape.

Early Diagnosis Remains Crucial:

While the market witnesses advancements, early diagnosis of DME remains a critical challenge. The initial stages often present no symptoms, leading to potential delays in diagnosis and treatment. Raising awareness about the condition and encouraging regular eye examinations for diabetic patients are vital to address this challenge.

Anti-VEGF will Remain Preferred Product in the Global Diabetic Macular Edema Market:

Anti-VEGF will remain preferred product in the market, with sales estimated to expand at 1% CAGR through 2027. Eylea will continue to be the most lucrative anti-VEGF drug in the market. However, demand for corticosteroids will remain comparatively lower than anti-VEGF during the forecast period.

By product form, intravitreal injections will continue to be sought-after in the market, with sales poised to surpass US$ 4,000 Mn by 2027-end. Sales of intravitreal implants will register a comparatively higher CAGR than intravitreal injections through 2027.

Hospital pharmacy is estimated to remain the largest distribution channel in the market, as majority of countries across the globe dispense intravitreal injections and implants to outpatients by hospital pharmacies. Retail pharmacy, which mainly provides aliquots of off-label indications such as Avastin prescription, will register a comparatively low CAGR than hospital pharmacy in the market through 2027.

Key market players identified in FMI’s report include Novartis AG, Bayer AG, Allergan Plc., F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd., Alimera Sciences Inc., Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc. (Bausch & Lomb Inc.)

Click for Methodology Details: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/request-report-methodology/rep-gb-2697

Key Segments Covered In Diabetic Macular Edema Market Report:

By Drug:

Anti-VEGF Ranibizumab (Lucentis) Aflibercept (Eylea)

Corticosteroid Therapies Dexamethasone (Ozurdex) Fluocinolone Acetonide (Iluvien)

Other Off-label Drugs

By Form:

Intravitreal Injections

Intravitreal Implants

By Distribution Channel:

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Mail Order Pharmacies

Get a Purchase on the Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/2697

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 400 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

Contact Us:

Nandini Singh Sawlani

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware – 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube