Syringes Industry Dynamics: A Deep Dive into the 2023-2030 Market Landscape

Prefilled Syringes Market Insights

The global prefilled syringes market size was valued at USD 18.43 billion in 2021 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.95% from 2022 to 2030. Growing demand for efficient and easy-to-use drug delivery devices and increasing efforts of healthcare professionals to reduce hospital errors are the principal factors driving the market growth. The fast-paced development of feature-rich devices with underlying technological advancements extending safer and convenient self-injections for patients coupled with the impact of COVID-19 is expected to fuel the market growth during the forecast period.

With the current COVID – 19 outbreaks, a huge surge in immunizations is expected around the world. COVID-19 has spurred the development of prefilled syringes, especially for low-temperature storage. For instance, in September 2021, by demonstrating their glass prefilled syringes, which are ideal for use with mRNA doses that must be stored at ultralow temperatures, BD has positioned itself to unlock a new COVID-19 vaccination opportunity. BD also analyzed 2,000 syringes that were maintained at minus 20 and minus 40 degrees Celsius to see how temperatures affected the delivery devices. Moreover, syringes with various glass barrel coatings, volumes, and other variables that could influence the response to deep cold storage were investigated. As a result, due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, sales of prefilled syringes increased globally.

Disposable Syringes Market Insights

The global disposable syringes market size was estimated at USD 14.18 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2% from 2023 to 2030. The market is primarily driven by factors, such as an increase in technological advancements and a rise in the incidence of chronic diseases. Moreover, the increasing adoption of safety syringes and the rising prevalence of diabetes drive market growth. Leading manufacturers focus on technological innovations, an increase in technological advancements, and the development of advanced products to gain substantial market shares, propelling its growth. The increasing prevalence of chronic disorders, such as diabetes, can be managed by self-injecting medication.

The rising cases of chronic diseases and an increasing number of vaccinations that make extensive use of syringes, such as single-use and disposable syringes, are enhancing global market growth. According to the International Diabetes Federation (IDF) Diabetics Atlas, the diabetic population is anticipated to grow by 46.0% reaching 643 million (1 in 9 adults) by 2030, and likely to majorly rise in middle-income countries, as compared to the developed countries. The adoption and development of disposable medical supplies for the prevention of infections during hospital operations is another key factor driving the market growth.

Micro Syringes Market Insights

The global micro syringes market size was estimated at USD 219.1 million in 2022 and is anticipated to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2% from 2023 to 2030. The market is expanding as a result of the rise in both the volume and number of life science research projects. Preclinical research, clinical trials, and drug observations are expected to boost the market growth as pharmaceutical and biomedical businesses strengthen their efforts to manufacture effective medicines. Due to the medical device sector’s intensive research efforts to generate novel treatments, there is an increasing need for micro syringes. In addition, commercial expansion is encouraged by government financing for primary and basic research.

The existence of significant players in this sector is anticipated to produce profitable market expansion. Agilent Technologies Inc. has partnered with Akoya Biosciences in January 2023 to promote the development of Multiplex Tissue Assays for Biopharma applications. The new assays will speed up the progression of research findings to clinical testing and assist scientists and healthcare providers in fulfilling patient selection criteria for novel treatments in the U.S. Agilent intends to set aside USD 22 million for the growth of its Newport facility. COVID-19 has further underscored the significance of accurate and efficient liquid handling in vaccine development and testing, driving up the demand for micro syringes.

Dental Syringes Market Insights

The global dental syringes market size was estimated at USD 8.95 million in 2022 and is anticipated to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.1% from 2023 to 2030. The growth of this market can be attributed to the increasing prevalence of dental disorders and other chronic diseases that lead to dental issues. For instance, according to an article published by the World Health Organization (WHO) in March 2023, oral diseases affect approximately 3.5 billion people worldwide. Poor oral hygiene and changing lifestyles are also adding to the increasing dental issues such as periodontal disease, which affects around 19% of the global population.

Competitive Landscape

Market players in the syringe market undertake several organic and in-organic growth strategies in order to strengthen their product portfolios and offer diverse technologically advanced and innovative products to their customers. These strategies are prominently adopted by companies to attract more customers in the market

Below mentioned are some of the key developments adopted by major market players in recent years:

In November 2022, Schreiner MediPharm announced a partnership with SCHOTT Pharma to develop novel smart concepts that add functional value to prefilled syringes.

In February 2021, No Borders, Inc. launched MediDent supplies of needles and syringes and millions of them were delivered to the U.S.

In January 2021, BD launched a new Hyflow needle, a 27-gauge thin wall needle that increases the performance of the prefillable syringe range.

In August 2019, Morimoto Pharmaceuticals announced the launch of a new prefilled syringe kit named Morimoto S.A.F.E. syringe kit.

