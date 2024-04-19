Australia and New Zealand Low and Medium Voltage Drive Industry Anticipated 4.9% CAGR by 2033

The increasing adoption of renewable energy sources like wind and solar power has also driven the demand for energy-efficient voltage drives. These energy sources require a more efficient and flexible power grid, and energy-efficient drives can help regulate power flow and ensure effective distribution. As a result, demand for energy-efficient drives is expected to grow significantly.

According to a Future Market Insights (FMI) report, the sales of low and medium voltage drives in Australia and New Zealand are valued at over US$ 745.0 Million in 2023, with a stable long-term projection. A new report estimates that the demand is expected to rise at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2023 to 2033. This would take the total revenue to US$ 1137.1 Million by 2033.

Another notable trend prevailing in Australia and New Zealand is the demand for advanced control and monitoring features in drives. Integrating cutting-edge sensors, communication protocols, and control algorithms has enabled movements to monitor and control several parameters in real time, improving efficiency, reliability, and safety in applications such as pumps, fans, and compressors.

Overall, sales of low and medium-voltage drives in Australia and New Zealand are influenced by the need for energy efficiency, advancements in control technology, safety requirements, and the demand from various industries and applications.

Segmentation

By Voltage Level:

  • Medium Voltage Drives
    • Low-medium Voltage (1 kV to 3 kV)
    • Medium-high voltage (3 kV to 6 kV)
    • High voltage (6 kV and above)
  • Low Voltage Drives
    • Up to 230V
    • 230V to 690V
    • 690V to 1 KV

By Power Rating:

  • Medium Voltage Drives
    • <1MW
    • 1 MW to 3 MW
    • 3 MW to 7 MW
    • > 7 MW
  • Low Voltage Drives
    • Up to 750 W
    • 750 to 7500 W
    • 7500 to 75000 W

By Drive Type:

  • Medium Voltage Drives
    • Variable Frequency Drives (VFDs)
    • Servo Drives
    • Direct Torque Control (DTC) Drives
    • Vector Control Drives
    • Sensorless Control Drives
  • Low Voltage Drives
    • Variable Frequency Drives (VFDs)
    • Servo Drives
    • Direct Torque Control (DTC) Drives
    • Vector Control Drives
    • Sensorless Control Drives

By Current Type:

  • Medium Voltage Drives
    • AC
    • DC
  • Low Voltage Drives
    • AC
    • DC

By Sales Channel:

  • Direct End-User
  • Direct Machine Builder
  • Direct Systems Integrator
  • Distribution/Partner

By End Use Industry:

  • Medium Voltage Drives
    • Oil and Gas
    • Mining and Metals
    • Power Generation
    • Chemicals and Petrochemicals
    • Water and Wastewater
    • Marine and Offshore
    • Others
  • Low Voltage Drives
    • Building and Construction
    • Manufacturing
    • Food and Beverage
    • Transportation
    • Agriculture
    • Pharmaceuticals
    • Commercial Facilities
    • Others

By Region:

  • Australia
    • New South Wales (NSW)
    • Victoria (VIC)
    • Queensland (QLD)
    • Western Australia
    • South Australia
    • Tasmania
    • Northern Territory
  • New Zealand

For instance,

  • In December 2021, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation announced it received the 2021 Research and Development 100 Award from the USA Research and Development World publication.
  • In March 2021, Rockwell Automation improved the performance of the PowerFlex 6000T medium voltage drive. Industrial businesses can benefit from improvements to the Allen-Bradley Power Flex 6000T medium voltage drive.
  • In August 2021, ABB expanded low-voltage motor production capacity at the Faridabad plant powered by renewable energy.
  • In April 2021, Schneider Electric reinforced its medium voltage product portfolio with the addition of the Altivar Process ATV6000.

Key Players :

  • Siemens AG
  • Delta Power Electronics
  • Fuji Electric Global
  • ABB
  • Yaskawa
  • Rockwell Automation
  • Eaton
  • Nidec
  • TMEIC
  • TECO
  • Schneider Electric
  • Amtech
  • GE Power Conversion
  • Benwshaw Applied Motor Controls
  • Maschinenfabrik Reinhausen GmbH

