Commercial Undercounter and Worktop Refrigeration Market Growing at 3.3% CAGR by 2033

Posted on 2024-04-19 by in Industrial // 0 Comments

Market products for automated or smart refrigeration control are gaining a lot of traction. Commercial refrigerators with Energy Star certifications consume 1.89 kWh of energy per day, according to the Federal Energy Management Program. Less energy-efficient refrigerators consume approximately 4.44 kWh per hour. Growth in demand for commercial refrigerators conserve energy and help the market participants in developing inventive designs.

The global commercial undercounter and worktop refrigeration market to reach a valuation of US$ 11.4 billion in 2023. Future Market Insights reports say that the market is expected to grow at a 3.3% CAGR from 2023 to 2033, anticipated to be valued at US$ 15.8 billion by the end of 2033.

Market for commercial refrigeration equipment in the recent years has seen steady growth as businesses strive to maximize efficiency and cut costs. Trend creates a demand for suppliers of these products and services, enabling businesses to utilize refrigerated trucks, warehouses, and other facilities to keep food fresh while getting value out of their money. End-users in this global commercial refrigeration equipment market can satisfy legal obligations like meeting food safety standards by using these items and services.

Get Exclusive Sample Copy of the Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-17115

Key Segments

By Type of Compressor:

  • Front breathing
  • Rear breathing

By Installation Type:

  • Built In
  • Drop in
  • Freestanding
  • Undercounter

By Defrost Type:

  • Auto-Defrost
  • Frost-free
  • Manual Defrost

By Distribution channel:

  • Offline stores
  • Hypermarkets
  • Multi brand store
  • Discount store
  • Specialty store
  • Online retail store

By Region:

  • North America
  • Latin America
  • Europe
  • Asia Pacific
  • Middle East & Africa

Buy this Exclusive Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/17115

Competitive Landscape

Some of the prominent players in the global market are

  • Coldline
  • Blue Air
  • Atosa
  • Dover Corporation
  • Hoshizaki
  • Migali
  • Continental refrigerator
  • Avantco Refrigeration
  • Whynter
  • Delfield

Some of the important developments of the key players in the market are:

  • In February 2023, Toshiba Carrier Corporation, a partnership between Carrier and Toshiba that specializes in variable refrigerant flow and light commercial HVAC, and Carrier Corporation signed a contract that will allow Carrier to acquire Toshiba Corporation’s ownership stake.

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2024 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution