Commercial Undercounter and Worktop Refrigeration Market Growing at 3.3% CAGR by 2033

Market products for automated or smart refrigeration control are gaining a lot of traction. Commercial refrigerators with Energy Star certifications consume 1.89 kWh of energy per day, according to the Federal Energy Management Program. Less energy-efficient refrigerators consume approximately 4.44 kWh per hour. Growth in demand for commercial refrigerators conserve energy and help the market participants in developing inventive designs.

The global commercial undercounter and worktop refrigeration market to reach a valuation of US$ 11.4 billion in 2023. Future Market Insights reports say that the market is expected to grow at a 3.3% CAGR from 2023 to 2033, anticipated to be valued at US$ 15.8 billion by the end of 2033.

Market for commercial refrigeration equipment in the recent years has seen steady growth as businesses strive to maximize efficiency and cut costs. Trend creates a demand for suppliers of these products and services, enabling businesses to utilize refrigerated trucks, warehouses, and other facilities to keep food fresh while getting value out of their money. End-users in this global commercial refrigeration equipment market can satisfy legal obligations like meeting food safety standards by using these items and services.

Key Segments

By Type of Compressor:

Front breathing

Rear breathing

By Installation Type:

Built In

Drop in

Freestanding

Undercounter

By Defrost Type:

Auto-Defrost

Frost-free

Manual Defrost

By Distribution channel:

Offline stores

Hypermarkets

Multi brand store

Discount store

Specialty store

Online retail store

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape

Some of the prominent players in the global market are

Coldline

Blue Air

Atosa

Dover Corporation

Hoshizaki

Migali

Continental refrigerator

Avantco Refrigeration

Whynter

Delfield

Some of the important developments of the key players in the market are: