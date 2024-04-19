Are Crop Protection Chemicals Industry Prices Trending Up or Down? A Detailed Analysis

Crop Protection Chemicals Industry Data Book – Herbicides, Fungicides, Insecticides, Biopesticides and Other Crop Protection Chemicals Market Size, Share, Trends Analysis, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 – 2030

Insecticides Market Report Highlights

The global Insecticides Market size was estimated at 766.1 kilotons in 2022 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.0% from 2023 to 2030.

Organophosphates are estimated to be the second-fastest-growing application segment from 2023 to 2030 due to their application in agriculture, home, garden, and veterinary practices

Cereals & grains are likely to be the fastest-growing application segment during the forecast period

This is due to the rising consumption of cereal & grains on account of their high nutritional value, in terms of the content of proteins, vitamins, minerals, and fiber, which helps control blood, pressure, cholesterol, and obesity

However, the hazardous nature of insecticides may severely impact human health and the environment. This factor is expected to act as a challenge to the market growth

Herbicides Market Report Highlights

The global Herbicides Market size was estimated at 1,249.5 kilotons in 2022 and is anticipated to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.7% from 2023 to 2030.

Herbicides are one of the most widely used pesticides in agricultural applications. They serve the purpose of eradicating a diverse range of undesirable weeds.

According to the Food and Agriculture Organization, the global consumption of herbicides reached around 2 million tons in 2019, which was double the quantity of insecticides used on a global scale during the same year.

These herbicides are primarily employed during the autumn vegetation phase to enhance agricultural practices.

Glyphosate is applied to the leaves of plants, which eliminates grass as well as broadleaf plants. Glyphosate is among the most commonly used herbicides in the U.S.

The sodium salt which consists of glyphosate is effective in monitoring plant growth and stimulating the growth of specific crops. It is widely used in agriculture, forestry, orchards, gardens, and lawns.

Competitive Landscape

Most companies are focusing on improving their regional presence by entering into strategic partnerships and collaborations. Additionally, the market players are focusing on increasing investments along with product development to improve performance of the crop protection products.

Key players operating in the Crop Protection Chemicals industry are:

American Vanguard Corp

Dow Chemical Company

Arysta LifeSciences Corporation

Bayer AG

BASF SE

