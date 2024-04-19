Global Portable Medical Devices Industry Set for Explosive Growth at 10.7% CAGR, Reaching US$163.84 Billion by 2033 | FMI Reveals

The Global Portable Medical Devices Industry is on an upward trajectory, poised for remarkable growth at a projected Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 10.7% through 2033. By 2033, industry experts anticipate the market to reach a staggering US$163.84 billion, reflecting a significant surge from the US$59.28 billion recorded in 2023. This press release explores the key factors driving this market expansion and the transformative impact of portable medical devices on healthcare delivery.

This surge is not just a numerical advancement; it represents a paradigm shift in the healthcare sector’s approach to technology. The landscape of portable technology is experiencing a profound transformation, extending beyond conventional applications like smartphones and music players to revolutionize patient care. Innovations such as portable ultrasound machines are at the forefront, simplifying and enhancing healthcare practices.

The market growth can further be attributed to the accelerating demand for wearable electronics and portable medical devices, the surging geriatric population, and technological advancements. The ongoing technological upgrades in portable medical devices are projected to enhance their uptake over the forecast period. In August 2022, SmartCardia introduced a 7L cardiac monitoring patch. This new device incorporates remote patient monitoring with wearable medical technology to provide customized and predicted patient insights.

The rising demand for portable medical devices that allow constant monitoring during a patient’s stay is projected to boost the market growth. Additionally, the launch of technologically advanced systems to cater to the evolving demand of end users is brightening the growth prospects of portable medical devices.

Key Highlights of the Global Portable Medical Devices Industry:

The United States is anticipated to be heading the market growth of portable medical devices. The market is driven by technical advances in embedded systems, sensors, and electronics, which are driving new developments in medical technologies.

is anticipated to be heading the market growth of portable medical devices. The market is driven by technical advances in embedded systems, sensors, and electronics, which are driving new developments in medical technologies. The China portable medical devices market is witnessing robust growth. The market growth can be attributed to the surging demand for portable medical devices to monitor the physical activities of the populace for early detection or prevention of diseases.

is witnessing robust growth. The market growth can be attributed to the surging demand for portable medical devices to monitor the physical activities of the populace for early detection or prevention of diseases. The United Kingdom is predicted to witness healthy market development in the European region. The market is estimated to be propelled by the rising prevalence of cancer and the growing utilization of diagnostic systems. In addition to this, the growing incidence of diabetes and surging adoption of sophisticated therapeutics is projected to support market growth.

Latest Market Developments in the Global Portable Medical Devices Industry Landscape:

In October 2022, Biocorp, which is a French company that specializes in the development, design, and manufacturing of inventive medical devices, declared the signing of a strategic partnership with Novo Nordisk. This partnership aims to commercialize Mallya, a smart sensor, firstly in Japan. This smart sensor directly links to the insulin pens of Novo Nordisk FlexTouch and is applicable for blood glucose monitoring.

In October 2022, GenWorks, a Bengaluru-based start-up, which was formerly a Wipro GE-invested company, introduced a new portable device, BrasterPro, for breast cancer screening. This portable device is radiation-free, easy to use, and relies on a contact-based screening process.

Key Market Segmentation for the Global Portable Medical Devices Industry

By Product:

Diagnostic Imaging CT Ultrasound X-ray Endoscope

Therapeutics Nebulizer Insulin Pump Image-guided Therapy Systems Oxygen Concentrator

Monitoring Devices Cardiac Monitoring Resting ECG System Stress ECG Monitors Holter Monitors Event Monitoring Systems Electrocardiography (ECG) Management Systems Neuromonitoring Electroencephalography (EEG) Machines Intracranial pressure (ICP) Monitors Electromyography (EMG) Machines Cerebral Oximeters Magnetoencephalography (MEG) Machines Respiratory Monitoring Spirometers Capnographs Peak Flow Meters Fetal Monitoring Hemodynamic Monitoring Systems Neonatal Monitoring Vital Sign Monitors

Smart Wearable Medical Devices

By Application:

Gynecology

Gastrointestinal

Urology

Neurology

Cardiology

Respiratory

Orthopedics

Others

