Global Interventional Radiology Industry is expected to grow rapidly, reaching US$ 42.7 Billion by 2032 | According to FMI

The Global Interventional Radiology Industry is on track for a promising trajectory, according to a recent analysis by Future Market Insights (FMI). The market is projected to reach a value of US$42.7 billion by 2032, reflecting a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5% during the forecast period (2022-2032). This growth highlights the increasing importance of minimally invasive image-guided procedures in modern medicine.

There is an increasing need for cutting-edge treatment methods using scanners and X-ray vision technology due to the rising prevalence of numerous chronic diseases worldwide. In recent years, the market for these kinds of interventional radiology glasses and equipment has expanded since they not only aid in the efficient treatment of diseases but also enable a better opportunity for early diagnosis.

Request Sample

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-14344

The necessary impetus for the rapid growth of interventional radiology, which is visible in emerging nations as well, has been provided by the introduction of interventional radiology in all levels of healthcare facilities. As the non-emergency medical services were abruptly halted during the outbreak of Covid-19 Mandeville in 2020 it had some negative impacts on the growing demand for interventional radiology device installations.

However, the later discovery of the seriousness associated with co-morbid diseases the global interventional radiology market surged with rising introduction of interventional radiology in new healthcare and medical facilities. In the post-pandemic years the application of radiology equipment has grown favouring the interventional radiology service providers. Several devices equipped with modern technologies such as X-ray systems, MRI Scanners, CT Scanners and other type of medical imaging equipment have dominated the health care sector in recent days.

Key Takeaways from the Global Interventional Radiology Industry

By 20221, the Cardiology Segment was valued at US$ 7.7 Bn in terms of revenue contributed to the global interventional radiology market.

in terms of revenue contributed to the global interventional radiology market. The Gastroenterology segment is poised to record a higher growth projection during the forecast years reaching a value of more than US $ 2 Bn by 2028.

by 2028. Among several procedures, the angioplasty segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period.

during the forecast period. The US market dominates the interventional radiology for medical students having a net worth of more than US$ 8 Bn .

having a net worth of more than . In Europe, Germany is the prominent region for the interventional radiology market players valued at US$ 1.5 Bn in terms of revenue generated.

Ask an Analyst

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-14344

Global Interventional Radiology Industry Competitive Landscape

Carestream Health Inc., Hologic Inc., GE Healthcare, Fujifilm Corporation, Samsung Healthcare (Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.), Shimadzu Corporation, Siemens Healthineers, Canon Medical Systems Corporation, and Olympus Corporation are some of the prominent players of the global interventional radiology market covered by the market analysis report.

A large number of local players have occupied the market by supplying equipments related to interventional radiology for medical student’s requirements.

In the field of ultrasound, digital radiography and computed tomography Samsung Healthcare, a subsidiary of Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd, launched a premium product for diagnostic imaging solutions in December 2020. This initiative for ultrasound-guided interventional procedures carried out at Radiology Society of North America (RSNA) 2020 assisted the company in expanding their product portfolio in North America and beyond.

carried out at Radiology Society of North America (RSNA) 2020 assisted the company in expanding their product portfolio in North America and beyond. Canon Medical launched an upgraded product under the Aquilion ONE/PRISM Edition by the name of One-Beat Spectral Cardiac CT in November 2020. THE Aquillion Edition assisted with deep learning spectral capabilities is a major development in the field of cardiac exam and after interventional radiology glasses.

GE Healthcare division of General Electrical Company launched an advanced ultrasound system by the name of LOGIQ E10 in March 2018. This system has been equipped with comprehensive tools that can provide treatment for a wife range of diseases and remote control applications to improve efficiency.

Global Interventional Radiology Industry Key Segments

By Product:

MRI Systems

CT Scanners

Ultrasound Imaging Systems

Angiography Systems

Others

By Procedure:

Angioplasty

Biopsy

Embolization Peripheral Embolization Prostatic Artery Embolization Genicular Artery Embolization Fibroid Others

Thrombolysis

Vertebroplasty

Nephrostomy

Interventional Oncology

MSK Intervention

Others

By End User:

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centres

Others

By Application:

Cardiology

Oncology

Urology

Gastroenterology

Obstetrics

Gynaecology

Others

Request Customization

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-14344

Author

Sabyasachi Ghosh (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) holds over 12 years of experience in the Healthcare, Medical Devices, and Pharmaceutical industries. His curious and analytical nature helped him shape his career as a researcher.

Identifying key challenges faced by clients and devising robust, hypothesis-based solutions to empower them with strategic decision-making capabilities come naturally to him. His primary expertise lies in areas such as Market Entry and Expansion Strategy, Feasibility Studies, Competitive Intelligence, and Strategic Transformation.

Holding a degree in Microbiology, Sabyasachi has authored numerous publications and has been cited in journals, including The Journal of mHealth, ITN Online, and Spinal Surgery News.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 400 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

Contact Us:

Nandini Singh Sawlani

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware – 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube