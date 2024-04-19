Global Psychosis Diagnostics Industry Poised for Steady Growth at 5.3% CAGR, Reaching US$3.6 Billion by 2033 | FMI Reveals

The Global Psychosis Diagnostics Industry is on track for a promising future, according to a new report by Future Market Insights (FMI). The market is expected to witness a steady rise in demand, with a projected Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.3% from 2023 to 2033. This growth trajectory is expected to propel the market valuation to an impressive US$3.6 billion by the end of the forecast period.

The driving forces behind this remarkable expansion are multifaceted. Increased awareness of mental health disorders, advancements in diagnostic technology, and a growing inclination toward personalized and precise treatment options are pivotal factors contributing to the market’s upward trajectory.

One of the key catalysts for this surge is the continuous evolution of diagnostic technology. Notable breakthroughs in mental health diagnostics have emerged, introducing innovative imaging techniques and biomarker-based testing. These advancements have significantly enhanced the identification of psychosis and related conditions, offering more precision, speed, and less invasiveness in diagnostic processes.

Key Takeaways from the Global Psychosis Diagnostics Industry Study

In the Psychosis diagnostics market, hospital pharmacies are estimated to occupy 44% of the market share in 2023.

of the market share in 2023. In 2023, North America is estimated to hold 38% of the market for Psychosis diagnostics.

of the market for Psychosis diagnostics. In 2023, Europe’s psychosis diagnostics market is estimated to account for 43% of the total.

“The growing demand for personalized and precision medicine is also driving the growth of the psychosis diagnostics market.” states an FMI analyst

Global Psychosis Diagnostics Industry Competitive Landscape

Key players in the psychosis diagnostics market are Merck KGaA, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Eli Lilly & Company, 3M Company, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline plc, Pfizer, Inc., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, and Bausch Health

Merck KGaA has developed several medications for the treatment of psychotic disorders, including aripiprazole, which is an atypical antipsychotic medication used to treat schizophrenia and bipolar disorder. Aripiprazole works by modulating dopamine and serotonin receptors in the brain, which can help to alleviate the symptoms of psychotic disorders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific offers a range of products and services for biomarker discovery, which is the process of identifying molecular markers that can indicate the presence or severity of a particular disease. In the field of psychosis diagnostics, biomarkers can be used to aid in the diagnosis of conditions such as schizophrenia and bipolar disorder. Thermo Fisher Scientific offers a range of products and services for biomarker discovery, including mass spectrometry-based proteomics and immunoassay technologies.

Future Market Insights, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global Psychosis diagnostics market, presenting historical analysis from 2018 to 2022 and forecast statistics for 2023 to 2033.

Key Segments Profiled in the Global Psychosis Diagnostics Industry Survey

Drug Class:

Chlorpromazine

Fluphenazine

Haloperidol

Loxapine

Perphenazine

Thioridazine

Treatment:

Rapid tranquilization

Medication

Cognitive behavioral therapy

Distribution Channel:

Hospital Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy

Online Pharmacy