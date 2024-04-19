Galvanic Isolation Market Growth Opportunities: CAGR of 5.2% and US$ 250.3 Million Forecasted by 2032

The Galvanic Isolation Market report, unveiled by Future Market Insights—an ESOMAR Certified Market Research and Consulting Firm—presents invaluable insights and meticulous analysis of the Galvanic Isolation market. Encompassing the research’s scope and essence, this report scrupulously examines the driving factors, market size, and predictive data for Galvanic Isolation. It furnishes intricate revenue and shipment segmentations, accompanied by a decade-long projection up to 2032. Additionally, the document evaluates key industry players, their market distribution, the competitive scenario, and regional perspectives.

The Galvanic Isolation Market is currently witnessing robust expansion, characterized by its segmentation across multiple verticals and regions. This sector spans diverse industries such as telecommunications, healthcare, public services, manufacturing, energy and utilities, as well as transportation. This intricate segmentation underscores the pervasive adoption and escalating need for galvanic isolation solutions across various sectors, aiming to ensure heightened levels of safety and protection.

Anticipated data points to a projected demand surge in the Galvanic Isolation Market, estimating an average CAGR of approximately 5.2% during the period spanning 2022 to 2032. This growth trajectory can be attributed to the mounting requirements emerging from pivotal verticals, notably including the telecom, healthcare, and industrial sectors.

In order to get rid of stray current, functional parts of electrical systems are isolated using the design technique known as galvanic isolation. Galvanic isolation, which ensures that AC signals but not stray current pass through the circuit, is typically accomplished using optical isolators and transformers. In healthcare equipment, monitoring systems, and intrinsic safety isolators, various galvanic isolation components like relays and capacitors are used. Galvanic isolation can also be used in inverters, UPSs, and medical imaging devices, among other things.

Global Galvanic Isolation Market: Segmentation

Galvanic isolation market is segmented into vertical and region. On the basis of vertical the global galvanic isolation market is segmented into telecom sector, healthcare sector, public sector, industrial sector, manufacturing sector, energy and utility sector, and transportation sector. FMI forecasts, telecom sector is expected to create a huge market opportunity for key players operating in the galvanic isolation market. Region wise the global galvanic isolation market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan, and Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Global Galvanic Isolation Market: Region Wise Outlook

The global galvanic isolation market is expected to witness a considerable growth in CAGR during the forecast period from 2015 to 2025. North America held the lead in terms of relative market share consumption value of galvanic isolation market in 2014. As per FMI projection, the galvanic isolation market in APEJ region is expected to grow at a fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

Global Galvanic Isolation Market: Drivers

Galvanic isolation device is easy to install, provides signal conversion options and is cheaper than other isolators. In addition, long-term performance of galvanic isolation device and application specific design are some of the major factors identified in the market that are driving the growth of galvanic isolation market across the globe.

Global Galvanic Isolation Market: Restraint

Failure of galvanic isolation devices without any notification, alert or symptoms can act as a restraint which is expected to hinder the growth of the galvanic isolation market.

Global Galvanic Isolation Market: Competitive Landscape

Major players in the global galvanic isolation market focus on investing on research and development activities in order to come up with advanced products. For example, Avago Technologies limited launched dual-channel R2Coupler optocoupler devices, the ACFL-621xT and ACFL-521xT in 2015. These optocoupler have especially been designed for automotive applications. Additionally, in the same year, Avago Technologies limited launched a wide range of latest industrial fiber optical products in Europe.

Global Galvanic Isolation Market: Key Players

Some of the major players operating in the global galvanic isolation market are Corrpro Companies Inc., Avago Technologies limited (AVGO), STMicroelectronics N.V., ROHM Semiconductor, Perle Systems Europe Ltd., Infineon Technologies AG, Professional Mariner LLC., Pepper+Fuchs GmbH and Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) etc.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Galvanic Isolation Market Segments

Galvanic Isolation Market Dynamics

Historical Actual Market Size, 2012 – 2014

Galvanic Isolation Market Size & Forecast 2015 to 2025

Supply & Demand Value Chain

Galvanic Isolation Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

Galvanic Isolation Market Drivers and Restraints

Regional analysis for Galvanic Isolation Market includes

North America US & Canada

Latin America Brazil, Mexico, Others

Western Europe EU5 Nordics Benelux

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) Greater China India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Japan

Middle East and Africa GCC Countries Other Middle East North Africa South Africa Other Africa



