Global Artificial Urinary Sphincter Market Continues Upward Trajectory, Projected to Reach US$ 760.5 Million at a 5.2% CAGR by 2033

The global artificial urinary sphincter market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2% and reach a valuation of US$ 459.8 million globally in 2023. In 2033, its estimated value will be US$ 760.5 million. The growing usage of lactic acid in end-user industries is the reason for the growth. The market was projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.3% between 2018 and 2022.

Urinary sphincters are two muscles that control the amount of urine secreted by the bladder through the urethra. These muscles hold onto pee and release it as necessary. These two muscles are referred to as the internal and external urethral sphincters. When a muscle contracts, the urethra closes, making it impossible for urine to pass through.

Understanding Urinary Incontinence and AUS Solutions

The involuntary leaking of urine, or urinary incontinence, is a common disorder that can have a major negative effect on a person’s quality of life. Urine control is greatly aided by the muscles that surround the urethra, known as the urinary sphincter. UI may happen if these muscles weaken or sustain damage.

Patients with urine incontinence (UI), especially stress incontinence (a form of UI brought on by physical movements like coughing or sneezing), have a useful therapeutic option in an artificial urinary sphincter (AUS).

Key Takeaways:

The global artificial urinary sphincter (AUS) market is expected to reach a value of US$760.5 million by 2033, reflecting a rise from US$459.8 million in 2023.

This growth is projected at a consistent compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2% throughout the forecast period.

The rising prevalence of urinary incontinence (UI) and increasing adoption of minimally invasive surgical techniques are key drivers for market expansion.

Competitive Landscape:

A moderate level of rivalry exists in the artificial urinary sphincter (AUS) market. The market is dominated by a few major producers of artificial urinary sphincters, including companies that make medical devices and provide healthcare. Furthermore, in order to enhance their product offerings and obtain a competitive edge, these businesses continuously spend in research and development initiatives.

Key drivers of the artificial urinary sphincter market include product efficacy, safety, cost, and durability. Companies concentrate on strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, and the introduction of new products in order to hold onto their market positions. Furthermore, there are chances for new competitors with creative ideas to challenge the market leaders and take market share in the artificial urine sphincter industry.

Key Players Operating in the Global Market

Boston Scientific Corporation

RBM – Reinhard Becker Medizinprodukte

ZSI

Zephyr Surgical Implants

Silimed Medical Devices

Albyn Medical

GT Urological LLC

Promedon

UroMems Inc.

Uromedica Inc.

My powers Medical

CooperSurgical Inc.

Laborie Medical Technologies Inc.

Key Segmentation:

By End User:

Hospitals

Clinics

Academic and Research Institutes

By Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

