Global Wrap Around Cartoners Market Projected to Reach US$ 887.3 Million by 2032, Reflecting a CAGR of 2.9%

The global wrap-around cartoners market is poised for steady growth, with a projected Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 2.9% during the forecast period. According to industry analysis, the market is expected to reach a value of US$ 887.3 million by 2032, up from US$ 664.1 million in 2022. This growth is driven by the evolving landscape of packaging machinery and the increasing adoption of wrap around cartoners by manufacturers worldwide.

Wrap around cartoners play a vital role in the packaging industry, offering efficient solutions for cartoning various products, including bottles, cans, pouches, and more. These machines are designed to fold and seal cartons around products, providing secure and aesthetically pleasing packaging for retail display and distribution.

Key factors driving the growth of the wrap around cartoners market include:

1. Design Improvements and Capacity Expansion: Manufacturers are focusing on enhancing the design and capabilities of wrap around cartoners to improve performance and productivity. These advancements include innovations in carton forming, product feeding, sealing mechanisms, and control systems, enabling higher throughput and efficiency.

2. Quick Changeover and Flexibility: With the rise of customization and shorter product life cycles, manufacturers require packaging machinery that can quickly adapt to changing production requirements. Wrap around cartoners with modular designs and tool-less changeover features offer greater flexibility and agility in responding to market demands.

3. Automation and Industry 4.0 Integration: The integration of automation technologies and Industry 4.0 principles into wrap around cartoners is driving efficiency gains and cost savings for manufacturers. Automated carton loading, precision control systems, and remote monitoring capabilities enable smoother operation, reduced downtime, and improved overall equipment effectiveness (OEE).

Key Wrap Around Cartoners Market Takeaways and Projections

The U.S. is expected to lead the North America Wrap Around Cartoners market, projecting the fastest growth in the region between 2021 and 2031

Germany and the U.K. are expected to, collectively, hold the largest share in the Europe market over the assessment period.

China will dominate the East Asia market, accounting for the largest demand share during the forecast period.

India is expected to emerge as a highly remunerative market in South Asia, contributing the significant revenue share in the region through 2031.

Report Benefits & Key Questions Answered

Historical Market Analysis: The detailed survey by FMI, examines key factors in the Wrap Around Cartoners market that affected the growth in the market for the last assessment period 2016-2020 and also studies their consequent impact. It also provide refined the sales projection of the Wrap Around Cartoners market for the forecast period 2021-2031.

The detailed survey by FMI, examines key factors in the Wrap Around Cartoners market that affected the growth in the market for the last assessment period 2016-2020 and also studies their consequent impact. It also provide refined the sales projection of the Wrap Around Cartoners market for the forecast period 2021-2031. Demand Outlook Analysis: Future Market Insight’s (FMI’s) exhaustive study provides crucial insights into key drivers and upcoming opportunities driving the demand for Wrap Around Cartoners for the assessment period. As per the study, the demand for Wrap Around Cartoners will grow at a robust CAGR between 2021 and 2031.

Future Market Insight’s (FMI’s) exhaustive study provides crucial insights into key drivers and upcoming opportunities driving the demand for Wrap Around Cartoners for the assessment period. As per the study, the demand for Wrap Around Cartoners will grow at a robust CAGR between 2021 and 2031. Market Trend Analysis: The latest study by FMI on the Wrap Around Cartoners market offers compelling insights into key expansion strategies adopted by top-tier players with respect to current trends. It discloses details regarding upcoming trends in the packaging industry to assist market players in constructing an effective strategy to capitalize on them.

Competitive Landscape Analysis

The market survey conducted by FMI offers key trends and challenges in the packaging industry and its consequent impact of Wrap Around Cartoners market. The survey provides a thorough market share analysis to offer an in-depth analysis of prevailing competition.

Key Segments:

By Capacity:

Upto 70 CPM

70 to 150 CPM

150 to 400 CPM

Above 400 CPM

By Orientation:

Horizontal

Vertical

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Asia Pacific

MEA

Europe

