Lucintel Forecasts the Global X-Linked Hypophosphatemia Market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 9.5% from 2024 to 2030

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global x-linked hypophosphatemia market looks promising with opportunities in the hospital & clinic and research center markets. The global x-linked hypophosphatemia market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 9.5% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are growing numbers of XLH cases and increasing investment in genetic disease research & development.

A more than 150 — page report is developed to understand Trends, opportunity and forecast in x-linked hypophosphatemia market to 2030 by treatment (medication and surgical/orthopedic treatment), end use (hospitals & clinics, research centers, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

In this market, medication and surgical/orthopedic treatment are the major segments of x-linked hypophosphatemia market by treatment. Lucintel forecasts that medication is expected to witness the higher growth over the forecast period.

Within this market, research center will remain the larger segment over the forecast period.

North America will remain the largest region over the forecast period.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Validus Pharmaceuticals, Prospec-Tany Technogene, Merck, Zeria Pharmaceutical, Smith & Nephew, and Narang Medical are the major suppliers in the x-linked hypophosphatemia market.

