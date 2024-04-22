ACCRA, Ghana, 2024-Apr-22 — /EPR Network/ — Business mogul and international development expert, Bako Ambianda launches Keep Growing with Bako Ambianda, an inspirational show that aim to empower individuals by providing valuable insights, strategies, practical tips, success stories, and motivation for personal and professional growth.

Keep Growing with Bako Ambianda is a biweekly program of personal coaching, tips, inspirational stories, and mini leadership training messages. This video series will help you understand Bako perspective with personal thoughts and insights regarding success and the things that help us grow as individuals.

The videos or audio will generally be quick and to the point, with most of them running less than ten minutes-although they may vary in length from one minute to fifteen minutes depending on the topic at hand. The videos help serve as guidance and motivation for everyone interested in tapping into their full potential while helping others do the same.

About Bako Ambianda

Bako Ambianda is the author of seven acclaimed personal development books, sixteen business programs, and the CEO of seven privately held companies. Forbes Africa named him one of the top young business giants in Africa. He founded a diversified holding firm, Labacorp Group with only 850 USD in 2012 and built the company into a dynamic conglomerate with activities in solar energy, electric vehicles, fintech, affordable housing, hospitality, media, events, and plastic recycling spanning five countries. Today, he is an international development expert, self-made serial entrepreneur, pan-African investor, global speaker, philanthropist, media personality, and bestselling author. [ www.bakoambianda.com ]

