ROI4Presenter becomes Pitch Avatar

In the ever-evolving tech landscape, ROI4Presenter is excited to announce its transformation into Pitch Avatar from April 2024.

Vienna, Austria, 2024-Apr-22 — /EPR Network/ — Pitch Avatar is an AI-powered platform that makes your slides interactive and helps your content achieve its goals: grow leads, demo calls, and user engagement. Increase sales, marketing, onboarding, and training effectiveness – that’s the mission of the personalized AI assistant, which saves you time and works 24/7 on your behalf worldwide in multiple languages.

A bit of facts

In 2023, Pitch Avatar became the 3rd product of the day on Product Hunt with its AI assistant in slides’ delivery. After that, the product gained international recognition, presenting at five international summits, including the Web Summit in Lisbon. In just one year, it attracted 5000+ users, added 150+ new features, and saw website traffic soar to 60K.

Users of Pitch Avatar specially value the ability of the product to translate presentations on the go, add voice-overs, or create AI avatars that present on their behalf. They also value the possibility to track the effectiveness & the goals achieved, as well as to get notifications when someone joins the session and possibility to join the session online.

The platform is the most frequently used by:

Sales professionals: to enhance outreach efforts and get more demo calls.

Marketers: to generate more leads.

HR managers: for initial candidates interviewing.

Coaches and lecturers: to distribute their educational materials.

Startups: to make their pitches outstanding.

Would you like to try it? It’s easy!

From April 2024, Pitch Avatar is also updating its pricing policy and offering a 7-day Free Trial to experience all the features. The Trial includes unlimited AI-generated text scripts and voice-overs, 3 minutes for avatar generation, the ability to upload up to 10 presentations, the option to generate and share up to 50 links and access in-depth analytics. If you need more time to try, you can Book a demo and get access to an extended Trial.

“Our rebranding process is more than just a transformation in our name and identity. It’s about enhancing the quality of our service. With Pitch Avatar, you can expect to access even more useful and highly effective features. We believe that Pitch Avatar will redefine the way presentations are made and delivered” – says Victoria Abed, CRO, Pitch Avatar.

Imagine a future where your AI assistant helps you with routine tasks and accelerates goal achievement, allowing you to focus on more important things. With Pitch Avatar, that future is already here. Start your. Start your free Trial today!

Contacts

info@pitchavatar.com

support@pitchavatar.com