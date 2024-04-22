EZFix Appliance Repair is Winner of the HomeStars “Best of the Best 2024” in the Appliance Repair Category

Aurora, ON, 2024-Apr-22 — /EPR Network/ — EZFix Appliance Repair, located in Aurora and serving the surrounding area, is proud to provide affordable and quick appliance repair for all of your needs. They understand how much families rely on their household appliances and how hard it can be when one breaks down. That is why they make it our mission to get to your location as quickly as possible, with a highly-trained technician ready to get the work done on your schedule.

The EZFix customers have known for years how reliable and helpful the team here can be. And now, others can know as well. This year, EZFix Appliance Repair has been awarded the HomeStars event 2024 – Best of the Best Appliance Repair, for the sixth year in a row, proving that they are the best in the greater Toronto area for all appliance repair.

This award shows how hard EZFix works to provide a high-quality service to their customers. And when you take a look at the reviews and all of the great services that this company can offer, you will see why they were given this award for 2024. If you have been looking to get an appliance fixed and have struggled with other companies in the past leaving you high and dry and not using the best supplies to do the fix, then it is time to trust EZFix to get it done right the first time.

EZFix takes all the extra steps to make sure that you have the best experience. They start with their technicians. Each one is handpicked and highly-trained to make sure they provide exceptional service from the first phone call all the way until the appliance is fixed and back up and running well.

EZFix also works with only certified suppliers to make sure that their customers are getting the best quality, original parts each and every time. Add in an appliance warranty on the work that is done and all parts, and you know that the repair will be done right the first time. Don’t live without some of the appliances that you need to make daily life a little easier. Trust EZFix Appliance Repair to help you get it fixed right today!

For more information or to schedule your appliance repair with EZFix Appliance Repair, visit https://ezfixappliance.ca/ or call them at (888) 316-7773