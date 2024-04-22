ShipGlobal Secures Rank 3 (Northeast) in Logistics industry on the Prestigious Inc. Magazine’s 2024 List

NYC, USA, 2024-Apr-22 — /EPR Network/ — ShipGlobal.US has achieved an impressive rank of 150 in the esteemed Inc. Magazine’s 2024 list and Rank 3 in Northeast under Logistics Industry. Recognized as one of the top performers in the NorthEast Region of the USA, ShipGlobal stands out among the fastest-growing private companies in the country, particularly in the category of International Logistics & Shipping Companies. Demonstrating an outstanding 3-Year Revenue Growth of 227%, it is the 4th consecutive year of ShipGlobal being in the list.

As a distinguished international logistics provider, an exclusive Amazon SPN Partner, and a prominent shipping company, ShipGlobal secures its spot on the Inc. 5000 list for the third consecutive year. This year’s achievement is noteworthy, showcasing the company’s ascent to a higher rank in the logistics segment, aligning seamlessly with its outstanding performance in the Inc. 5000-Northeast rankings.

Amar Lingala, ShipGlobal’s CEO, expressed his thoughts on this significant milestone, emphasising the company’s unwavering commitment to sustainable growth that serves as the foundation for its year-on-year success. He credited this accomplishment to the concerted efforts of the dedicated team and loyal clients, highlighting their pivotal role in attaining this honour within just a year of debuting on the Inc. 5000 list. With Lingala’s extensive 30 years of shipping experience, ShipGlobal has expanded its reach to over 50 countries.

Looking ahead, ShipGlobal continues to advance with the launch of Connect.ShipGlobal, making it seamless to connect with marketplaces like Amazon, Walmart etc. The goal is to provide seamless, cost-effective, and innovative cross-border shipping, warehousing, and logistics solutions to businesses spanning B2B, B2C, and D2C. Stay updated on ShipGlobal’s latest developments by connecting with them on LinkedIn and exploring their YouTube channel.