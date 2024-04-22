Advanced European Repair Extends Support to the Franklin Food Pantry, Continuing Their Commitment to Community Service

Franklin, MA, 2024-Apr-22 — /EPR Network/ — Advanced European Repair, a newly established specialty auto repair shop, is proud to announce its commitment to furthering its mission of serving the Franklin community by extending support to the Franklin Food Pantry. The decision to support the food pantry stems from the deep-rooted dedication to community service and philanthropy, a longstanding tradition of its parent company, Grove Street Auto Repair.

Advanced European Repair traces its lineage to Grove Street Auto Repair, a trusted establishment serving the Franklin community with exceptional repairs and customer service since 1998. With a wealth of experience and expertise in repairing and testing Euro cars, the inception of Advanced European Repair reflects the commitment to providing the best in auto repair and preventative maintenance, aiming to become the go-to dealership alternative in the Franklin area.

The decision to support the Franklin Food Pantry aligns with the ethos of community service embedded within the company’s culture. The Franklin Food Pantry plays a vital role in the community, addressing the increasing demand for its services. With the growing need for assistance, Advanced European Repair is joining forces with Grove Street Auto Repair to launch a joint Food and Fund Drive supporting the Franklin Food Pantry.

The public is encouraged to contribute to the Food and Fund Drive by donating products from the High Priority list and making monetary contributions. Donation bins will be available at Advanced European Repair and Grove Street Auto Repair in Franklin, MA. The establishments will collect and deliver donations to the Food Pantry on April 1st. Donors can contribute directly to the Food Pantry or through their Amazon Wish List.

Appropriate donation items include:

The Food Pantry requests donations of food, personal care items, household cleaners, and pet food only. They can’t accept household items.

Please check the dates on all items. They cannot accept expired food.

They can’t accept medications or vitamins.

Please provide only items in standard sizes rather than those from big box stores. Standard-sized items are easier to distribute to families of all sizes and to store on the shelves.

Only donate non-perishable food (canned, boxed, etc.) in food drives or donation bin drop-offs.

Jean, a key figure in Advanced European Repair and Grove Street Auto Repair, brings both establishments into fundraising. The company aims to make meaningful contributions to the Franklin Food Pantry’s efforts through initiatives such as the Empty Bowls program, The Turkey Trot, and the joint Food and Fund Drive. With a strong focus on community service, the company aims to make a positive impact by supporting regional initiatives like the Franklin Food Pantry.

For more information about the Food Pantry initiative or to participate in the event, please contact Advanced European Repair at 508-520-3876.