Axis Electricals participates in MEE Expo 2024

Mumbai, India, 2024-Apr-22 — /EPR Network/ — Axis India, a frontrunner in innovative electrical solutions, is thrilled to announce its participation in MEE Expo 2024 at Stand C-01 in Hall No 3, one of the most comprehensive energy exhibitions in the Middle East and Africa. As the days tick by, we continue to prepare for the most extensive exhibition of the Middle East. As one of the largest exporters of electrical hardware from India and a member of the Indian Electrical & Electronics Manufacturers’ Association (IEEMA) – Axis is excited to exhibit again at MEE 2024.

Over 50,000 people attended MEE 2023 from more than 170 countries – we expect these numbers to be far higher for 2024 as projects like NEOM, AR Rass Solar Project, Red Sea Project and hundreds of projects with SENELEC, KPLC, TANESCO, ESCOM, etc. are being developed at full speed.

Axis has been associated with MEE for more than ten years. This collaboration has given us massive business opportunities and numerous new relationships across the globe. This year, in MEE 2024, we are back with our wide range of electrical solutions to support your project requirements.

Event Details

Event: MEE Expo 2024

MEE Expo 2024 Axis Electrical Stall: Stand C-01 in Hall No 3

Why MEE 2024?

MEE has always been the largest congregation of the Middle East's Power Sector, Electrical, & Allied Electronics Industry Ecosystem. MEE has consistently provided an unparalleled platform for industry professionals to witness the latest advancements, foster collaborations, and navigate the evolving landscape of the power sector. This opportunity gives us and all our fellow industry colleagues the chance to interact and see the changes in the industry over the preceding years.

MEE 2024 – what to expect?

Attending MEE is more than an event for us; it's a tradition and a strategic investment in our industry knowledge and network. Over the years, our association with MEE has been instrumental in opening new horizons for Axis.

At MEE 2024, you will meet over a dozen team members, including our Directors, Sales & Technical Team. We look forward to networking, collaborating, and showcasing our innovative products at MEE 2024.

Are you coming? We’re excited about MEE 2024, are you?

Register for MEE 2024 here: http://bit.ly/3UcG2ER

We look forward to meeting you! Meet you all there.

Here is a glimpse:

About Axis India: Axis India is a leading provider of electrical protection solutions, offering a wide range of products and services for various industries in over 80+ Countries. With a focus on innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction, Axis India delivers cutting-edge solutions that ensure electrical systems’ protection, reliability, and efficiency.

For more information about this exhibition, please visit https://axis-india.com/mee-expo-24-what-to-expect/.

