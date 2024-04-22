Global Copper Pipes and Tubes Market Projected to Surpass US$ 48.8 Billion Milestone by 2033, Growing at a Steady 3.2% CAGR

The copper pipes and tubes market is poised for significant growth, projecting a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 3.2% over the forecasted period. This trajectory is expected to culminate in a substantial market value surpassing US$ 48.8 billion by 2033.

This anticipated growth exceeds traditional statistical predictions, highlighting the enduring versatility and significance of copper across diverse applications. A pivotal catalyst driving this expansion is the increasing demand for HVAC (Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning) units. With global construction activities gaining momentum, the installation of HVAC systems is on the rise, with copper pipes and tubes assuming a pivotal role. Renowned for their exceptional thermal conductivity, durability, and resistance to corrosion, these components emerge as the preferred choice, ensuring the efficient operation of heating and cooling systems.

Key Takeaways:

The United States copper pipes and tubes industry is estimated to attain US$ 8.2 billion by 2033. Over the forecast period, the market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 3.1%. From 2018 to 2022, the market registered a CAGR of 4.4%.

The United Kingdom copper pipes and tubes industry is projected to be worth US$ 1.8 billion by 2033. Over the estimated time, the market is projected to record a CAGR of 2.9%. Before this, the market registered a CAGR of 4.2%.

The China market stands prominently among the top-tier copper pipes and tubes economies. The market is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 10.4 billion by 2033 end. From 2023 to 2033, the market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 3.1%.

The Japan market is projected to be valued at US$ 9.4 billion by 2033. In the next ten years, the market is presumed to pace at a CAGR of 3.1%.

The South Korean copper pipes and tubes industry is projected to be valued at US$ 2.5 billion by the end of 2033. Over the assessment period, the market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 2.8%.

Based on end use, the HVAC segment is expected to be at the top. The segment is expected to register a CAGR of 3%, as compared to the 4.1% CAGR recorded in the historical period.

The seamless copper pipes and tubes are expected to record a CAGR of 3.1% in the forecast period. The segment had grown at a CAGR of 4.2% in the historical period.

Competitive Landscape:

In February 2023, Mettube Copper India Private Limited, which is an Indian arm of the Malaysian firm, entered an arrangement with the Gujarat Government to establish its copper tube production factory in Sanand. The MNC has decided to invest around INR 1,000 crore in the first phase to set up the facility. The company’s copper tubes are used in the air conditioning and refrigeration industries. Since the plant is expected to produce 5th Gen copper tubes, the plant can be instrumental in reducing the carbon footprint in the future.

In January 2023, Lawton Tubes, a leading manufacturer of medical-grade copper tubes in the United Kingdom, announced that it may exhibit its expertise at Arab Health this year. The company has been a critical distributor of copper pipelines in and out of the United Kingdom, covering 35+ countries. At the event, the company is going to celebrate its assistance during the fight against COVID and discuss the feasibility of copper tubes in carrying medical gases.

Key Players:

Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd., Global Brass and Copper Holdings, Inc., ElvalHalcor, Mueller Industries, Aurubis AG, Cerro Flow Products LLC, Fabrika bakarnih cevi A.D. Majdanpek, Foshan Huahong Copper Tube Co., Ltd, Cambridge-Lee Industries LLC, H & H Tube, Zhejiang Hailiang Co., Ltd., Kobelco & Materials Copper Tube Co., Ltd., MM Kembla, Mehta Tubes Ltd., Qingdao Hongtai Copper Co., Ltd.

Key Segments Profiled:

By Product Type:

Seamless

Welded

By End Use:

HVAC

Industrial Heat Exchange

Plumbing

Others

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

The Middle East and Africa

