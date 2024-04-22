FMI Study Affirms Global Welding Fume Extraction Equipment Market Set to Cross US$ 7.4 Billion Valuation by 2033, Driving a 5.5% CAGR Growth

The welding fume extraction equipment market is poised for significant expansion, with a projected valuation of approximately US$ 4.3 billion in 2023, driven by a robust Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.5% from 2023 to 2033. As the forecast period concludes, global sales of welding fume extraction equipment are expected to reach a substantial US$ 7.4 billion.

The increased demand for welding fume extraction equipment stems from its indispensable role across a diverse spectrum of industries. From aerospace and automotive to construction and manufacturing, there is a growing need for effective fume extraction solutions. These dynamic and ever-evolving industries are expanding their horizons, driving the demand for advanced and efficient equipment that not only ensures the health and safety of workers but also aligns with stringent environmental regulations.

Key Takeaways:

By the end of 2033, the market in the United States is expected to progress at an annual growth rate of 5.4%. This regional market could contribute to a revenue share of US$ 1.4 billion by following this higher CAGR than other countries by 2033.

In terms of worldwide revenue, China alone is poised to account for a sizeable market share of 20% by the end of 2033. This regional market is projected to capture a 5.3% CAGR until 2033, concluding at US$ 1.6 billion.

In terms of units, the mobile welding fume extraction equipment segment is poised to advance at a CAGR of 5.4% over the next ten years. Its sales remain higher as it is excellent for areas where there may be a need for more space due to its small size.

Arc welding is widely used in many applications, increasing its sizeable revenue share in the overall market among all application segments. During the forecast years, the revenue share obtained from sales of fume extraction equipment for arc welding is poised to grow at 5.2%.

Competitive Landscape:

Parker Hannifin, Fumex, AAF International, Air Quality Engineering, and Lasermet are some leading players in the global welding fume extraction equipment market. To tap into expanding markets and broaden their consumer base, leading welding fume extraction equipment manufacturers are expanding their operations into new geographic areas.

While meeting the unique needs of distinct regions requires setting up regional production facilities, distribution networks, and sales and service centers. So, the overall market is anticipated by FMI to get diversified further in the coming days with the emergence of new market players.

Recent Market Developments:

KEMPER Company released the WallMaster filtration system in August 2020 to aid metalworking businesses in optimizing employee safety during welding processes. It is a fixed filter machine that can accommodate two workstations simultaneously and is made especially for filtering medium amounts of welding fumes.

Key Companies Profiled in the Report:

Parker Hannifin Corporation

Fumex, Inc.

AAF International (American Air Filter)

Air Quality Engineering

Lasermet Ltd.

Key Segmentation Analysis:

By Product Type:

Mobile Units

Stationary Units

Large Centralized Systems

By Application:

Arc Welding

Resistance Welding

Laser Beam Welding

Oxy-fuel Welding

Other Applications

By Region:

North America Market

Latin America Market

Europe Market

East Asia Market

South Asia and Pacific Market

The Middle East and Africa (MEA) Market

Author:

Nikhil Kaitwade (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has over a decade of experience in market research and business consulting. He has successfully delivered 1500+ client assignments, predominantly in Automotive, Chemicals, Industrial Equipment, Oil & Gas, and Service industries.

His core competency circles around developing research methodology, creating a unique analysis framework, statistical data models for pricing analysis, competition mapping, and market feasibility analysis. His expertise also extends wide and beyond analysis, advising clients on identifying growth potential in established and niche market segments, investment/divestment decisions, and market entry decision-making.

Nikhil holds an MBA degree in Marketing and IT and a Graduate in Mechanical Engineering. Nikhil has authored several publications and quoted in journals like EMS Now, EPR Magazine, and EE Times.

