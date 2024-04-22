Global Refurbished Dental Equipment Industry Expected to Reach US$ 1.8 Billion in Value at an 8.7% CAGR by 2033 | FMI

The Global Refurbished Dental Equipment Industry is on track for significant expansion, driven by a growing demand for cost-effective solutions. According to Future Market Insights (FMI) research, the market is expected to register a robust Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.7% during the forecast period (2023-2033). This translates to a projected market value of US$1.8 billion by 2033, compared to US$797.3 million in 2023. The market witnessed a solid year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth of 7.2% in 2022, further solidifying its positive trajectory.

Refurbished dental equipment includes instruments, devices, and tools that have undergone meticulous restoration or repair to bring them back to a usable and high-quality condition. Typically sourced from dental offices, clinics, or laboratories where they were previously in use, these supplies are no longer needed or have been replaced.

The perception of refurbished dental equipment has changed over time, with increased awareness and acceptance of its benefits. Dental professionals are becoming more knowledgeable about the refurbishment process and the quality assurance measures taken by reputable refurbishment companies. As a result, there is a growing acceptance of refurbished equipment as a viable alternative to new purchases.

The rising cost of healthcare and the increasing financial pressures on dental practices have led to a growing demand for cost-effective solutions. Refurbished dental equipment provides an opportunity for practices to reduce their upfront investment while still obtaining reliable equipment. This trend is likely to continue as dental professionals seek ways to optimize their budgets without compromising on quality.

Cost savings is a significant driver for the adoption of refurbished dental equipment. Dental practices, especially small and independent ones, are often looking for ways to reduce their expenses. Refurbished equipment offers a cost-effective alternative to purchasing new equipment, allowing dental professionals to acquire necessary instruments and machinery at a lower price point.

The market for refurbished dental equipment is developing because access to affordable dental equipment can be limited, and refurbished options provide a more accessible solution. The demand for refurbished equipment is growing as dental practices strive to improve their infrastructure and expand their services.

Overall, these factors are contributing to the growth of the Global Refurbished Dental Equipment Industry, and are expected to continue to drive demand for effective and customized products in the coming years.

Global Refurbished Dental Equipment Industry Key Takeaways:

Specialized dental equipment is the leading segment application among dentists and healthcare professionals, and held about 65.2% market share in 2022, specialized dental equipment such as intraoral cameras, dental lasers & 3D imaging systems allows the dentist to directly visualize inside the mouth, and take images for better examination or surgeries.

market share in 2022, specialized dental equipment such as intraoral cameras, dental lasers & 3D imaging systems allows the dentist to directly visualize inside the mouth, and take images for better examination or surgeries. By end user, the hospitals dominated the global refurbished dental equipment market withholding the total market share of about 42.1% by the end of 2022, owing to the convenience and ease of accessibility to new technologically advanced refurbished equipment.

by the end of 2022, owing to the convenience and ease of accessibility to new technologically advanced refurbished equipment. By region, North America is leading in the global refurbished dental equipment market and is expected to gain a market share of 36.3% in 2022.

“High Costs associated with Dental Equipment and Rising Prevalence of Dental Conditions is Prompting Dental Practitioners to Opt for Refurbished Equipment, thereby fuelling the Global Market,” – says an analyst at Future Market Insights (FMI).

Global Refurbished Dental Equipment Industry Competition:

Partnerships, purchases, mergers, and various other corporate growth methods are used by major market participants to build their businesses. Major players concentrate on strategies including boosting sales and utilizing innovative technologies for the creation of novel products.

Atlantic Street Capital partnered with Renew Digital in August 2021. Renew Digital is a well-known provider of dental imaging equipment as well as technical support and service for dental practices all over the world.

In March 2023, Planmeca is excited to showcase several Romexis improvements with new AI-based tools which will help optimize the dentist’s daily tasks and make it faster and more efficient to work with patient images & treatment at the International Dental Show 2023.

Global Refurbished Dental Equipment Industry Key Players:

What Does the Report Cover?

Future Market Insights offers a unique perspective and actionable insights on the refurbished dental equipment market in its latest study, presenting a historical demand assessment of 2018 to 2022 and projections for 2023 to 2033. The global refurbished dental equipment market is segmented in detail to cover every aspect of the market and present a complete market intelligence approach to the reader.

The research study is based on product – {specialized dental equipment (intraoral cameras, chairside CAD/CAM systems, 3D imaging systems, surgical microscopes, dental lasers, endodontic equipment, cone beam computed tomography (CBCT) systems, others), essential dental equipment’s ( dental patient chairs, delivery systems, dental operatory lights, X-ray imaging equipment, sterilization equipment, handpiece, utility equipment, others)} end user- (hospitals, independent dental clinics, group dental practices, ambulatory surgical centers) & across seven regions of the world.

Global Refurbished Dental Equipment Industry Key Segments Covered:

By Product:

Specialized Dental Equipment

Intraoral Cameras Chairside CAD/CAM Systems 3D Imaging Systems Surgical Microscopes Dental Lasers Endodontic Equipment Cone Beam Computed Tomography (CBCT) Systems Others

Essential Dental Equipment Dental Patient Chairs Delivery Systems Dental Operatory Lights X-ray Imaging Equipment Sterilization Equipment Handpieces Utility Equipment Others



By End User:

Hospitals

Independent Dental Clinics

Group Dental Practices

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

