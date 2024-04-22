Global Veterinary Telehealth Industry is set to expand at a 17.7% CAGR by 2034 to reach US$ 970 Million | FMI Study

The Global Veterinary Telehealth Industry is anticipated to be valued at US$ 190.8 million by 2024. The market valuation is estimated to be US$ 970 million by 2034, projected at a CAGR of 17.7%.

The surge in the need for easily accessible and convenient pet care solutions is one of the major factors impelling the market to rise. More and more pet owners are searching for alternatives to traditional veterinary appointments that favor the ease of remote consultations for regular check-ups, minor illnesses, and general questions about the health of their pets.

Developments in telecommunication technologies have also facilitated the ability of veterinarians, which has not only provided virtual consultations but also expanded popularity among veterinary professionals and pet owners.

Despite its bright future, the veterinary telehealth sector is susceptible to several risks. One is the possibility of opposition from conventional veterinary clinics. The absence of established procedures and policies for telemedicine in veterinary care may also cause moral and legal difficulties, which would impede the expansion of the industry.

The market offers numerous opportunities for innovation and growth. For example- the use of telehealth technologies in underserved markets, including rural locations with little access to veterinary care, presents a significant opportunity.

Veterinary telehealth companies may fill the gap and enhance the quality of care for pets in such areas by providing telemedicine, remote monitoring, and virtual consultations and services.

Key Takeaways from the Global Veterinary Telehealth Industry Study

Under the telehealth type, online telehealth is registered to expand at 17.5% CAGR by 2034.

by 2034. The United Kingdom is estimated to register at a CAGR of 19% by 2034.

by 2034. China experiences significant growth, projected at a CAGR of 18.4% by 2034.

by 2034. Based on service, the tele-consulting segment is anticipated to expand at 17.3% CAGR by 2034.

“The surge in demand for convenient and accessible pet care solutions is one of the primary drivers for the veterinary telehealth market,” comments a Future Market Insights analyst.

Competitive Landscape from the Global Veterinary Telehealth Industry

Key competitors lead the way in the fiercely competitive veterinary telehealth market with their all-inclusive solutions. User-friendly interfaces are helping startups to achieve traction. Enterprising healthcare technology companies are using collaborations and innovation to gain a presence in the market.

Some of the key developments are:

In August 2020, Televet expanded its telehealth platform into the university’s veterinary telehealth activities, thus expanding its market reach.

In July 2020, Zoetis partnered with Vet-AI and Video with my Vet under telemedicine guidelines to enable smartphone virtual consultations, hence driving market expansion.

Key Companies Profiled in the Global Veterinary Telehealth Industry

Airvet

GuardianVets

PawSquad

Activ4Pets

FirstVet

Babelbark, inc

TeleTails

VitusVet

Whiskers Worldwide LLC

Vetchat

Global Veterinary Telehealth Industry Key Segments

By Telehealth Type:

Telephone Telehealth

Online Telehealth

By Service:

Tele-Consulting

Tele-Monitoring

Tele-Education/Training

Other Services

By Application:

Diagnosis & Treatment

Prescription

Follow-Ups

Consultation

Education

Other Applications

By Animal Type:

Companion Animal Cats Dogs Horses Other Companion Animals

Livestock Animal Cattle Swine Sheep Other Livestock Animals



By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Middle East and Africa

More Valuable Insights Available

Future Market Insights offers an unbiased global veterinary telehealth market analysis, providing historical data from 2019 to 2023 and forecast statistics from 2024 to 2034.

To understand market opportunities, the veterinary telehealth market is segmented based on Telehealth Type (Telephone Telehealth, Online Telehealth), Service (Tele-Consulting, Tele-Monitoring, Tele-Education/Training, Other Services), Application (Diagnosis & Treatment, Prescription, Follow-Ups, Consultation, Education, Other Applications), Animal Type [Companion Animal (Cats, Dogs, Horses, Other Companion Animals), Livestock Animal (Cattle, Swine, Sheep, Other Livestock Animals)] and Region (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South Asia and Pacific, East Asia, Middle East and Africa).