Global Veterinary Telehealth Industry is set to expand at a 17.7% CAGR by 2034 to reach US$ 970 Million | FMI Study

The Global Veterinary Telehealth Industry is anticipated to be valued at US$ 190.8 million by 2024. The market valuation is estimated to be US$ 970 million by 2034, projected at a CAGR of 17.7%.

The surge in the need for easily accessible and convenient pet care solutions is one of the major factors impelling the market to rise. More and more pet owners are searching for alternatives to traditional veterinary appointments that favor the ease of remote consultations for regular check-ups, minor illnesses, and general questions about the health of their pets.

Developments in telecommunication technologies have also facilitated the ability of veterinarians, which has not only provided virtual consultations but also expanded popularity among veterinary professionals and pet owners.

Despite its bright future, the veterinary telehealth sector is susceptible to several risks. One is the possibility of opposition from conventional veterinary clinics. The absence of established procedures and policies for telemedicine in veterinary care may also cause moral and legal difficulties, which would impede the expansion of the industry.

The market offers numerous opportunities for innovation and growth. For example- the use of telehealth technologies in underserved markets, including rural locations with little access to veterinary care, presents a significant opportunity.

Veterinary telehealth companies may fill the gap and enhance the quality of care for pets in such areas by providing telemedicine, remote monitoring, and virtual consultations and services.

Key Takeaways from the Global Veterinary Telehealth Industry Study

  • Under the telehealth type, online telehealth is registered to expand at 17.5% CAGR by 2034.
  • The United Kingdom is estimated to register at a CAGR of 19% by 2034.
  • China experiences significant growth, projected at a CAGR of 18.4% by 2034.
  • Based on service, the tele-consulting segment is anticipated to expand at 17.3% CAGR by 2034.

“The surge in demand for convenient and accessible pet care solutions is one of the primary drivers for the veterinary telehealth market,” comments a Future Market Insights analyst.

Competitive Landscape from the Global Veterinary Telehealth Industry

Key competitors lead the way in the fiercely competitive veterinary telehealth market with their all-inclusive solutions. User-friendly interfaces are helping startups to achieve traction. Enterprising healthcare technology companies are using collaborations and innovation to gain a presence in the market.

Some of the key developments are:

  • In August 2020, Televet expanded its telehealth platform into the university’s veterinary telehealth activities, thus expanding its market reach.
  • In July 2020, Zoetis partnered with Vet-AI and Video with my Vet under telemedicine guidelines to enable smartphone virtual consultations, hence driving market expansion.

Key Companies Profiled in the Global Veterinary Telehealth Industry

  • Airvet
  • GuardianVets
  • PawSquad
  • Activ4Pets
  • FirstVet
  • Babelbark, inc
  • TeleTails
  • VitusVet
  • Whiskers Worldwide LLC
  • Vetchat

Global Veterinary Telehealth Industry Key Segments

By Telehealth Type:

  • Telephone Telehealth
  • Online Telehealth

By Service:

  • Tele-Consulting
  • Tele-Monitoring
  • Tele-Education/Training
  • Other Services

By Application:

  • Diagnosis & Treatment
  • Prescription
  • Follow-Ups
  • Consultation
  • Education
  • Other Applications

By Animal Type:

  • Companion Animal
    • Cats
    • Dogs
    • Horses
    • Other Companion Animals
  • Livestock Animal
    • Cattle
    • Swine
    • Sheep
    • Other Livestock Animals

By Region:

  • North America
  • Latin America
  • Europe
  • East Asia
  • South Asia
  • Oceania
  • Middle East and Africa

More Valuable Insights Available

Future Market Insights offers an unbiased global veterinary telehealth market analysis, providing historical data from 2019 to 2023 and forecast statistics from 2024 to 2034.

To understand market opportunities, the veterinary telehealth market is segmented based on Telehealth Type (Telephone Telehealth, Online Telehealth), Service (Tele-Consulting, Tele-Monitoring, Tele-Education/Training, Other Services), Application (Diagnosis & Treatment, Prescription, Follow-Ups, Consultation, Education, Other Applications), Animal Type [Companion Animal (Cats, Dogs, Horses, Other Companion Animals), Livestock Animal (Cattle, Swine, Sheep, Other Livestock Animals)] and Region (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South Asia and Pacific, East Asia, Middle East and Africa).

Author

Sabyasachi Ghosh (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) holds over 12 years of experience in the Healthcare, Medical Devices, and Pharmaceutical industries. His curious and analytical nature helped him shape his career as a researcher.

Identifying key challenges faced by clients and devising robust, hypothesis-based solutions to empower them with strategic decision-making capabilities come naturally to him. His primary expertise lies in Market Entry and Expansion Strategy, Feasibility Studies, Competitive Intelligence, and Strategic Transformation.

Holding a degree in Microbiology, Sabyasachi has authored numerous publications and has been cited in journals, including The Journal of mHealth, ITN Online, and Spinal Surgery News.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 400 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

Contact Us:      

Nandini Singh Sawlani

Future Market Insights Inc.
Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,
Suite 401, Newark, Delaware – 19713, USA
T: +1-845-579-5705
For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com
Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com
LinkedInTwitterBlogs | YouTube

 

 

