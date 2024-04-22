Lucintel Forecasts the Global Dental Carpule Market to Reach $204.8 million by 2030

CITY, Country, 2024-Apr-22 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global dental carpule market looks promising with opportunities in the hospital and dental clinic markets. The global dental carpule market is expected to reach an estimated $204.8 million by 2030 with a CAGR of 5.8% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are growing awareness about oral health & hygiene and increasing demand for dental procedures and treatments.

A more than 150 – page report is developed to understand Trends, opportunity and forecast in dental carpule market to 2030 by material (glass carpule, plastic carpule, and metal carpule), component (lidocaine, bupivacaine, articaine, mepivacaine, prilocaine, etidocaine, ropivacaine, and others), end use (hospitals, dental clinics, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

In this market, glass, plastic, and metal are the major segments of dental carpule market by material. Lucintel forecasts that glass is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to its rising usage to obtain improved drug administration and monitoring to make sure the dosage doesn’t go over the limit.

Within this market, dental clinic is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to growing use of dental carpule in this facility to hold medication, such as antifungals, antibiotics, and antibacterial.

North America is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to rising acceptance of cutting-edge dental care practices among population and presence of key players in the region.

Septodont Holding, Proficient Rx, Merck, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, AstraZeneca, Novartis, Pfizer, GlaxoSmithKline, Sanofi, and Gilead Sciences are the major suppliers in the dental carpule market.

