Lucintel Forecasts the Global Anesthesia Ultrasound System Market to Reach 0.5 by 2030.

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global anesthesia ultrasound system market looks promising with opportunities in the hospital and ambulatory surgical center markets. The global anesthesia ultrasound system market is expected to reach an estimated $0.5 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 7.3% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are increasing prevalence of chronic diseases requiring anesthesia and continuous technological advancements in anesthesia ultrasound systems.

A more than 150 – page report is developed to understand Trends, opportunity and forecast in anesthesia ultrasound system market to 2030 by type (linear probe and curved array probe), application (supraclavicular block, interscalene block, infraclavicular block, axillary block, femoral nerve block, and transversus abdominis plane block), end use (hospital, ambulatory surgical centers, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

In this market, supraclavicular, interscalene, infraclavicular, axillary, femoral nerve, and transversus abdominis plane are the major segments of anesthesia ultrasound system market by application. Lucintel forecasts that supraclavicular is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to its increased success rates, quicker times to onset, and fewer complications.

Within this market, ambulatory surgical center is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to prompt anesthesia recovery, permitting early release and a prompt return to regular activities.

North America is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to the existence of advanced healthcare infrastructure and growing interest in minimally invasive procedures.

Philips, Braun Melsungen, Medovate, GE Healthcare, Alpion Medical System, SonoSite, Mindray, Esaote, Telemed Ultrasound, and Chison Medical Imaging are the major suppliers in the anesthesia ultrasound system market.

