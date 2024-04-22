Lucintel Forecasts the Global Hadron Therapy Market to Reach $1.2 billion by 2030

CITY, Country, 2024-Apr-22 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global hadron therapy market looks promising with opportunities in the bone and soft tissue cancer, eye cancer, prostate cancer, liver cancer, lung cancer, and pediatric cancer applications. The global hadron therapy market is expected to reach an estimated $1.2 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 7.8% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are growing demand for precise cancer treatment, continuous advancements in proton therapy technology, and increasing incidence of solid tumor in vital organs.

A more than 150 – page report is developed to understand Trends, opportunity and forecast in hadron therapy market to 2030 by type (alpha particle beam, beta particle beam, neutron particle beam, electron particle beam, carbon particle beam, and proton particle beam), application (bone and soft tissue cancer, eye cancer, prostate cancer, liver cancer, lung cancer, pediatric cancer, and others), end use (hospitals, ambulatory surgical centres, cancer research institutes, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

In this market, alpha, beta, neutron, electron, carbon, and proton are the major segments of hadron therapy market by type. Lucintel forecasts that alpha will remain the largest segment over the forecast period due to its growing need among patients with cancer and heart conditions.

Within this market, lung cancer will remain the largest segment due to growing need for abdomen and proton therapy among these patients.

North America will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to high occurrence of cancerous conditions such as solid tumors among population and presence of key players in the region.

Koninklijke Philips, Varian Medical Systems, Optivus Proton Therapy, Hitachi, Mevion Medical Systems, Protom International, and Mitsubishi Electric are the major suppliers in the hadron therapy market.

