Global Hand-Held Capping Machines Market Expected to Reach US$ 426.5 Million by 2032 | FMI

The global hand-held capping machines market is set to witness steady growth, with a projected Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 3.9% during the forecast period. According to market analysis, the market is anticipated to be valued at US$ 426.5 million by 2032, marking a significant increase from US$ 290.9 million in 2022.

Key Market Drivers:

Rising Demand for Packaged Beverages: The growing demand for packaged drinking water and beverages is driving the need for efficient capping processes, thereby fueling the demand for hand-held capping machines in the global market. Portability and Durability: Hand-held capping machines offer portability and durability, making them highly suitable for handling liquid products. This feature is expected to bolster market growth significantly.

Challenges and Opportunities:

While the high initial cost and additional expenses for delivery systems pose challenges to market growth, manufacturers are actively adopting strategies and investing in technological advancements to expand their product offerings. These efforts are expected to create future opportunities for market growth.

Key Features Driving Sales:

Versatile Cap Options: Manufacturers are offering hand-held capping machines with a variety of cap options, including metal caps, plastic cap sealing, pressure thread, and pressure crown caps, catering to diverse customer requirements and increasing market demand. Accuracy and Automatic Stop Functionality: Hand-held capping machines are equipped with features such as accuracy and automatic stop functionality, enhancing their value proposition and driving sales in the market. Low Vibration and Adjustable Torque: These machines boast low vibration and excellent torque capabilities, with adjustable settings through toolless external dials, ensuring efficient and reliable performance.

Key Market Players of the Hand-Held Capping Machines Market:

KINEX Cappers Inc. – They manufacture semi-automatic and handheld capping machines, bottle cappers and cap tighteners. The company’s semi-automated capping machinery are known for their ease of use, rugged design, and unmatched reliability.

ACCUTEK Packaging Equipment Companies Inc. – They manufacture phenomenal packaging machines, which effectively maximizes the production rate without any error.

APACKS Packaging Inc. – They manufacturer packaging machines, filling machines and bottle capping machines that set the standard for the packaging equipment industry.

SWAN-MATIC Bottle Capping Machines & Equipment – It provides the bottling and packaging industry with semi-automatic bottle capping machines for small to mid-production runs and manufactures capping related products that are used in virtually all sizes of production lines. Over 90 percent of their equipment is maintained IN-STOCK and available for immediate delivery worldwide.

Medi-Pack Process & Technologies – They are leading manufacturer, exporter and trader of supreme quality Bottle Capping Machine, Bottle Filling Machine, Bottle Labeling Machine, Bottle washing machine, Bottle Inspection Machine, Packing Conveyor Belt, Automatic Liquid Filling Line, Turn Table, etc.

OTHER MARKET PARTICPANTS OF HAND-HELD CAPPING MACHINES MARKET:

Quick Capper

Spheretech Packaging India Private Ltd.

The CARY Company

Dispense Works

Sales of Hand-held Capping Machines Flourish in Europe & North America

Europe is the most dominating hand-held capping machines market, with a revenue of 22%. This is attributed to the technological advancements in hand-held capping machines and the increasing benefits that are provided by these machines.

North America is a growing hand-held capping machines market with a revenue of 18%. This is owing to the presence of leading market players who manufacture and market these machines in this region. Moreover, the innovation observed in the packaging equipment and advancements in technology are further likely to increase product demand.

Key Segments Profiled in the Hand-held Capping Machines Market Survey

By Size:

Small

Medium

Large

By Cape Range:

10-24 mm

24-70 mm

15-83 mm

22-130 mm

38-130 mm

By Torque Range:

0-30 in. lbs.

5-70 in. lbs.

14-120 in. lbs.

20-200 in. lbs.

By Driven Input:

Electric

Non-electric

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Asia Pacific

MEA

Europe

