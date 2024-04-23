Unveiling the Key Players in the Construction Fasteners Industry: A Value Chain Analysis

Construction Fasteners Industry Data Book – Mechanical Anchors, Chemical Anchors, Bolts, Rivets, Screws and Nails Market Size, Share, Trends Analysis, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 – 2030

Mechanical Anchors Market Report Highlights

The global Mechanical Anchors Market size was estimated at USD 1.85 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.8% from 2023 to 2030.

Stainless steel was the largest and fastest growing market segment and accounted for 54.2% of the revenue share in 2022 as stainless steel hardly gets oxidized when compared to other materials including iron, and carbon steel. Additionally, aesthetic shining appearance, corrosion resistance, low maintenance, and strength make stainless steel a widely used material for manufacturing mechanical anchors

Carbon steel accounted for USD 674.1 million for the year 2022 owing to its high strength. The presence of high carbon content makes them good at resisting abrasion and retaining shape under excess load in construction buildings. In addition, the material is primarily heat-treated by austenitizing, and quenching, followed by tempering to enhance its mechanical properties including yield and tensile strength

Residential applications accounted for a revenue share of over USD 476.0 million in 2022. The use of mechanical anchors in residential applications includes fixing wooden or plastic frames to the concrete or masonry units, railing and fences, and cable trenches. Metals such as aluminum and steel are widely used in the manufacturing of windows and doors in buildings owing to the lightweight and highly durable properties exhibited by the metals

Commercial applications accounted for 74.3% of the total market share for the year 2022. In commercial sectors, mechanical anchor finds its wide application in various malls, hotels, sports complexes, and industries. This building design is becoming more complex and is fitted with a wide variety of pipes, tubes, and cables suspended from the ceiling. These are primarily held on metal trenches which are fitted with mechanical anchors to fasten them to the underside of the concrete deck for support and hold

Companies are engaged in the adoption of strategic initiatives such as research & development and vertical integration to gain a competitive edge

Nails Market Report Highlights

The global Nails Market size was estimated at USD 10.29 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.8% from 2023 to 2030.

The stainless steel segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% over the forecast period. Stainless steel is an expensive raw material, resulting in comparatively higher prices for end products such as nails. However, these nails offer a long-lasting solution with minimal maintenance requirements. Additionally, recycling stainless-steel nails is also considered to be an easy process. These factors are expected to fuel the global demand for stainless steel nails for usage in various construction projects

Concrete construction dominated the market and is further anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.7% over the forecast period. Concrete is the most common material used in construction projects. The material is made by mixing several other materials such as water, gravel, stones, cement, and aggregates. These materials together result in long-lasting building solutions. Furthermore, concrete is also highly preferred in the construction of sidewalks, garages, basements, driveways, columns, manholes, and beams on account of its superior strength

The Central & South America region is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.3% over the forecast period. Emerging economies, such as Argentina, Brazil, and Peru are witnessing population growth coupled with rapid urbanization. These factors are triggering the construction of residential and commercial units in Central & South America, thereby fueling the product demand

The market for construction nails is highly competitive due to the presence of a large number of local players. Some of the key players include Simpson Strong-Tie, Grip-Rite, Shandong Oriental Cherry Hardware Group, Maze Nails, TITIBI, and Pan Chem Corporation

Competitive Landscape

The construction nails market is categorized as highly competitive owing to the presence of a number of large- and small-sized manufacturers of different types of these nails in their product portfolios.

