Business Intelligence Procurement, Pricing and Cost Structure Intelligence Report 2030

Business Intelligence Cost and Pricing Analysis

In this business intelligence procurement intelligence report, we have estimated the pricing of the key cost components. TCO and licensing make up the majority of the cost, which typically cost USD 4,000 minimum. An annual average of USD 2,400 is spent on support. The pricing structures for on-premises implementations vary greatly. For instance, employing hybrid models based on combinations of user counts, server counts, and disc capacities, or by storage capacity, RAM capacity, or rack (an appliance). An example of a small system would be one with 100GB of data, 50+ users, and daily or weekly updates. An example of a medium system would be one with 1TB, 200+ users, and daily updates. An example of a large system would be one with 10TB, 1,000+ users, and daily or intra-day updates. The starting price for an on-premises system from a large provider is roughly USD 100,000. For small, medium, and big configurations, reasonable (discounted) values would be below USD 160,000, USD 220,200, and USD 426,900, respectively.

Pricing structures for cloud services are typically the same as those for on-premises services. All supplementary expenditures include continuous upkeep, service fees, instruction, and daily management. From second year on, maintenance fees, which often include service ranged from 15% to 25% (for a premium service) and averaged 20%. Typically, training lasts for three days. Assuming USD 1,500 each day, this comes to USD 4,500. A typical estimate for ongoing administration was around a half-day per month, or USD 9,000 annually.

Order your copy of the Business Intelligence category procurement intelligence report 2023-2030, published by Grand View Research, to get more details regarding day one, quick wins, portfolio analysis, key negotiation strategies of key suppliers, and low-cost/best-cost sourcing analysis

Operational Capabilities – Business Intelligence

Industries Served – 30%

Geographic Service Provision – 23%

Years in Service – 15%

Revenue Generated – 12%

Employee Strength – 12%

Certifications – 8%

Functional Capabilities – Business Intelligence

Total Cost of Ownership or Licensing – 30%

Software Customization – 20%

Deployment Type (Cloud/On-premise) – 20%

Data Quality Management – 20%

Others – 10%

Rate Benchmarking

When analyzing the rate benchmarking of the business intelligence category, the geographic location, the quality of the service, nature of requirements and workforce cost are crucial factors. For instance, if compared USA and India, a sizable portion of SME’s in India lack experience using applications, which makes it challenging for businesses to sell their goods whereas, in USA many small and medium-sized businesses use cutting edge software to meet their operational needs. The services provide in both the countries are somewhere similar but the advancement in technology give a slight edge to USA. If workforce is taken into account, India has the advantage of having access to cost-effective human capital, product management, and mobile skills. However, the USA, like many western nations, is currently experiencing a tech resource shortage. Every year, it outsources about 300,000 jobs. Jobs in IT and digital marketing make up 60% of these. Outsourcing to India can reduce overall development expenses by up to 60%. Additionally, US service salaries are generally higher than those in other nations. The US average developer pay is USD 94,000 compared to India, where the average pay is USD 14,000.

Depending on the service’s scope, business intelligence services range in price. On-premises and cloud servers have different prices depending on their specifications. Costs for dedicated servers may be greater up initially. In North America the cost of Google cloud storage is USD 0.02/GB, in Europe it is USD 0.05/GB, whereas in Asia, its USD 0.08/GB.

List of Key Suppliers

IBM Corporation

Information Builders

SAP SE

SAS Institute

Microsoft Corporation Inc.

Qlik

Tableau Software

Oracle Corporation

Informatica

Cloud9 Analytics

Teradata

TIBCO Software

Cisco Systems

Supplier Newsletter

In May 2023, SAP and Microsoft’s new generative AI partnership is meant to focus on everything from tailoring customer engagement to making procurement processes more intuitive. The purpose of the Microsoft engagement is to enhance the processes that lie behind how users capture, keep, and develop what may still be their most important resource, their workforce.

In April 2023, leading provider of business information and decision intelligence Pyramid Analytics (Pyramid) has entered into new partnerships with numerous key strategic Latin American technology partners, including AS Analytics, BACIT, EMC Software C.A., and many others. These agreements increase the footprint of the Pyramid Partner Program throughout Mexico and Latin America.

In March 2023, Qlik boost its data integration activities through the ‘Connector Factory’ initiative, which will expedite the company’s creation of connecting links to more data sources, including SaaS apps and database systems, and help clients and partners with the development of custom data connectors.

In Nov 2022, the leading fresh food company in South Korea and the top tofu manufacturer in the world, Pulmuone Co. Ltd., and Aera Technology, the decision intelligence firm, have partnered to enable decision intelligence throughout the supply chain of the global leader. The company sought to enhance its product stock keeping unit (SKU) forecasting to account for multiple variables, eliminate master data challenges, and move from less flexible function-oriented systems to execute faster demand, supply, and logistics decisions at scale. The partnership helps to support its expanding global footprint and prevent business waste for its short shelf-life products.

In March 2022, with a shared goal of assisting their customers in improving the experiences of consumers, patients, clinicians, and employees, Microsoft and Nuance, who serve a variety of industries including healthcare, financial services, retail, and telecommunications, join forces as one organization. The companies anticipate that this will increase productivity and financial performance

Browse through Grand View Research’s collection of procurement intelligence studies:

Business Intelligence Procurement Intelligence Report Scope

Business Intelligence Category Growth Rate : CAGR of 9.1% from 2023 to 2030

CAGR of 9.1% from 2023 to 2030 Pricing Growth Outlook : 6% – 8% (Annually)

6% – 8% (Annually) Pricing Models : Value-based pricing model, dynamic pricing model, subscription-based pricing

Value-based pricing model, dynamic pricing model, subscription-based pricing Supplier Selection Scope : Cost and pricing, past engagements, productivity, geographical presence

Cost and pricing, past engagements, productivity, geographical presence Supplier Selection Criteria : Type, technical expertise, security measures, cost and value, support and maintenance, regulatory compliance, and others

Type, technical expertise, security measures, cost and value, support and maintenance, regulatory compliance, and others Report Coverage : Revenue forecast, supplier ranking, supplier positioning matrix, emerging technology, pricing models, cost structue, competitive landscape, growth factors, trends, engagement, and operating model

Brief about Pipeline by Grand View Research:

A smart and effective supply chain is essential for growth in any organization. Pipeline division at Grand View Research provides detailed insights on every aspect of supply chain, which helps in efficient procurement decisions.

Our services include (not limited to):