Commercial Print Services Procurement, Pricing Models and Revenue Forecasts 2030

Commercial Print Services Cost and Pricing Analysis

In this commercial print services procurement intelligence report, we have estimated the pricing of the key cost components. Printing equipment, toner & supplies, and paper form the largest cost component of the commercial printing businesses. Together, they account for more than 70-75% of the total cost. The cost also depends on the type of printing method deployed and the scale of printing operations. For instance, consider an organization prints 4,000 pages each month, 30% of which are in color, and run the printer for 2 years. Then, they will print 96,000 pages. On an average, a printer yields 7,000 black prints per cartridge and 5,000 color prints per cartridge. Thus, the organization will need 14 black and 18 color cartridges during a printer’s lifetime. Hence the cost of black and color cartridges will be around USD 630 and USD 1,080 respectively. Generally, a case of 8 reams of paper containing 4,000 sheets cost USD 50. So, the total amount spent on papers would be around USD 1,200. As a result, the monthly print costs bared by the organization would amount to USD 143.75.

Operational Capabilities – Commercial Print Services

Years in Service – 25%

Industries Served – 15%

Employee Strength – 15%

Revenue Generated – 15%

Key Clients – 15%

Geographic Service Presence – 15%

Functional Capabilities – Commercial Print Services

Digital printing – 13%

Flexographic printing – 11%

Screen printing – 11%

Rotary printing – 11%

Gravure printing – 11%

Surface printing – 11%

Offset lithography – 11%

3D printing – 11%

Others – 10%

Rate Benchmarking

The size of the print job and complexity of the design play a vital factor in analyzing the rate benchmarking of commercial print services category. For example, screen printing is the most expensive whereas risograph printing is the cheapest. Offset printing is a widely used commercial printing method with a high-quality output suitable for large-volume printing. It costs between USD 0.50 and USD 1.00 per page. Digital printing is a cost-effective option for small-volume printing, with a cost per page ranging from USD 0.25 to USD 0.50. Screen printing is a durable, high-volume printing method with a cost per page between USD 1.00 and USD 2.00. Flexography is a cost-effective option for large-volume printing, with a cost per page between USD 0.30 and USD 0.50. Gravure printing is a high-quality, long-lasting printing method with a cost per page between USD 0.60 and USD 1.20. Letterpress printing is a textured printing method with a cost per page between USD 0.75 and USD 1.50. Risograph printing is a low-cost option for small print runs, with a cost per page between USD 0.15 and USD 0.30.

List of Key Suppliers

Quad/Graphics Inc.

Acme Printing

Cenveo

RR Donnelley

Transcontinental Inc.

LSC Communications US, LLC.

Gorham Printing, Inc.

Dai Nippon Printing

The Magazine Printing Company

Cimpress plc

Quebecor World Inc.

Duncan Print Group

Supplier Newsletter

In September 2022,Westrock Company bought the HP PageWide T1190 inkjet digital press. The digital press would supplement the company’s present offset lithography, flexographic preprint, flexographic direct printing, and sheet-fed digital print processes all over its corrugated box plants and specialty facilities.

In June 2022, Banaplast, a flexible packaging manufacturer, has been acquired by TC Transcontinental. With this acquisition, TC Transcontinental expands its packaging portfolio and network across the Latin American agro-industrial industry.

In May 2022, SICURA Litho Pack ECO, a novel U.V. offset ink for non-food paper and board use, was launched by Siegwerk. It contains over 40% sustainable and plant-based components, according to a news release from Siegwerk. It says that the new UV offset ink series contains a greater proportion of sustainable organic ingredients than standard UV inks.

In May 2022, RRD developed Helium, an editing solution that provides professionals with access to specialist copywriting, content optimization, and project management. This solution might give marketers a single point of contact for numerous content-generation subject matter experts.

In April 2022, Canon USA, Inc., a provider of digital imaging solutions, has introduced Prismacolor Manager, a system that assists customers in evaluating and monitoring print quality. The system also displays customers how their finished product look like in comparison to a commercial printing industry standard or to their own internal printing criteria. Customers can easily deploy Prismacolor Manager as a cloud-based service and track and compare outcomes over time.

In October 2021, The Xeikon PX3300 and Xeikon PX2200 label presses have been unveiled by Xeikon, a major producer of digital printing solutions. These presses employ Panther DuraCure UV technology from the firm to generate high-gloss labels with great scuff resistance. This is said to provide a wide color spectrum and long-term durability for a number of applications, such as industrial, chemical, home, and high-end labels for the luxury beverage, health, and beauty industries.

