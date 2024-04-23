Global Water Treatment System Market Size Predicted to Reach US$ 1,28,230 Million Milestone by 2033, Driven by a Consistent 6.2% CAGR

The global water treatment system market is poised for substantial growth, with an anticipated revenue of US$ 65,164 million in 2023. Projections by industry experts indicate a steady Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.2% until 2033, positioning the market to achieve an impressive valuation of US$ 1,28,230 million by the end of the forecast period.

A primary catalyst behind this growth is the increasing investments in municipal water treatment infrastructure. The escalating demand for clean drinking water, driven by rising pollution levels and a rapidly expanding global population, underscores the critical need for advanced water treatment systems. The mounting environmental pressures on water resources further accentuate the necessity for efficient water treatment solutions. This surge in demand reflects the industry’s dedication to addressing environmental challenges and fostering sustainable solutions in the global water treatment landscape.

The paramount importance of technology and innovation spans across various dimensions of the water industry, encompassing safety, addressing scarcity, utility operations, water efficiency, monitoring, treatment, and data analytics. Market participants are witnessing a heightened interest from businesses and utilities in embracing and testing future-proof technologies.

For instance, the application of remote sensing in water management addresses non-revenue water issues and enhances water accounting, while the Internet of Things (IoT) facilitates water quality control and smart irrigation. When coupled with advanced computing capabilities, IoT empowers industry players to formulate intricate water management models.

Key Takeaways from the Water Treatment System Market Analysis:

Global adoption of water treatment systems projected to escalate at a 6.2% CAGR from 2023 to 2033.

Preliminary treatment systems expected to maintain dominance in revenue, constituting 39.3% of the market share.

Continued prominence of process water/water treatment applications throughout 2033.

Notable investments anticipated in the industrial sector by stakeholders.

East Asia poised to emerge as a focal point for capturing value in the coming years.

Impact of COVID-19 on the Water Treatment System Market:

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the significance of frequent handwashing and sanitation has been underscored as crucial measures to prevent contagion. However, UNICEF/WHO estimates that approximately 3 billion people lack access to such facilities. This crisis has highlighted the indispensable connection between clean water and public health, elevating cleanliness standards.

Water treatment systems have emerged as reliable and indispensable elements of societies, playing a pivotal role in safeguarding public health during the global crisis. The initial response of utilities to the pandemic, involving optimized disinfection measures, has been a crucial step in protecting utility workers, preserving receiving water ecosystems, and curbing the potential transmission of the coronavirus.

Confronting these challenges, numerous companies are enhancing existing water treatment facilities in heavily impacted regions, aiming to prevent potential COVID-19 outbreaks in places like community clinics, hospitals, and nursing homes.

Water Treatment System Market – Competitive Landscape:

The global water treatment system market demonstrates a considerable level of consolidation, with key players commanding a substantial share of market revenue. Manufacturers are strategically adopting innovative business models to solidify their market presence. Significant investments are directed towards research and development (R&D) initiatives, aiming to introduce novel designs with enhanced capabilities.

For instance, Arvind Ltd. has initiated the Kaigo initiative, offering water elements and operations & maintenance (O&M) services. This initiative encompasses technologies and products essential for constructing and maintaining efficient wastewater treatment systems. Aquatella has pioneered a 4-stage countertop water filter capable of removing nearly 99% of heavy metals, toxic pathogens, chemicals, and pesticides from drinking water. Pentair plc has broadened its portfolio through the September 2022 acquisition of US-based water treatment equipment firms, Pelican Water Systems and Aquion.

Key Players:

SUEZ SA

Veolia Environment S.A

Ecolab Inc.

Xylem Inc.

Pentair Plc

Evoqua Water Technologies LLC

BWT Aktiengesellschaft

Thermax Global

Voltas Limited

VA Tech Wabag Ltd., among others.

Water Treatment System Market Segments:

By System Type:

Water Treatment Membrane Bio- Reactor (MBR) Reverse Osmosis (RO) Micro- Filtration (MF) Nano/Ultra Filtration (NF/UF) Disinfectants (UV, Ozone)



Sludge Treatment Activated Sludge Sludge Thickening & Dewatering Sludge Drying



By Application:

Process Water/Water Treatment

Waste Water Treatment

Zero Liquid Discharge

Desalination

By End Use:

Residential Buildings

Commercial Buildings

Municipality

Industrial Chemical & Petrochemicals Oil & Gas Mining & metals Food & Beverage Pharmaceuticals Semiconductors Thermoelectric Power Plants Pulp & Paper Sugar Mills Textiles Leather



By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Pacific

Middle East

Africa

